Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a landmark ruling that ensures that women’s athletics is given an even playing field with men’s sports.
At Minnesota State, there have been national championships in women’s sports in the last 13 years.
Coincidence? Hardly.
After an issue with gender compliance in 2006, Minnesota State invested more in women’s sports, from dollars to athletes.
In 2009, those efforts paid off when the women’s basketball team won the national championship. It was an unbelievable championship game, with the Mavericks defeating Franklin Pierce 103-94 in a fast-paced, highly skilled performance at San Antonio.
The game was broadcast nationally and showcased two talented teams, changing the way some perceived women’s sports, even in this community.
In 2017, the Mavericks’ softball team won a national championship, led by local hero Coley Ries. She was greatly embraced by this community, which helped to bring more attention to her teammates.
You might have thought a national championship in softball for the Mankato area wouldn’t be such a stretch, given the success and impact of the Peppers’ program, but softball is a decidedly southern sport. Minnesota State’s investment in the softball program was one of the keys to becoming relevant on the national stage, which continues today.
In March, the women’s track and field team won the championship at the indoor national team. That program greatly benefitted from Minnesota State’s additional investment in budgets and roster numbers.
If you look at the roster, there were athletes from 12 states. There are a couple of athletes from the Bahamas, one from France, another from Cyprus and another from Jamaica.
That kind of geographical diversity was unheard of two decades ago at Minnesota State, but it’s a big reason why the Mavericks earned those gold medals at the national meet.
That effect certainly has filtered down to the high schools, where a girls team from Mankato participated in state meets in soccer, gymnastics, hockey, basketball, track and field and softball, along with several individuals in other sports.
In some way, Minnesota State’s athletes serve as role models for the younger athletes, who see what it takes to win and become inspired by their achievements.
Challenges remain for the women’s sports at Minnesota State. Attendance still runs behind the men’s sports. Sustained success is an ongoing goal.
You can certainly make the argument that the women’s sports are making the most with the resources that they have been given.
Though originally intended as a directive for education and not necessarily athletics, Title IX has been the driving force behind the uptick in women’s and girls’ sports in Mankato, along with a lot of really good coaches and talented, dedicated athletes.
It took a while for these changes to take effect, but the results have been outstanding.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
