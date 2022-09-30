There are three teams that are still undefeated after the crossover portion of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football schedule: Augustana, Sioux Falls and Wayne State.
Minnesota State, Winona State and Southwest Minnesota State are 3-1.
So as the teams begins to separate, who has the best football team in the conference?
Hard to tell; it seems tougher to figure out than other seasons.
The first thing you notice is that all six of the teams are in the dominant South Division, which means that everything will be decided on the field over the final seven weeks.
And Augustana and Sioux Falls play this week so there will be no more than two unbeatens in the league.
Of that group of six, Minnesota State seems to have played the toughest schedule, with victories at Bemidji State and a home win against Minnesota Duluth. Neither was a dominant victory, but they were wins.
Next week, the Mavericks play at Wayne State, but the schedule is backloaded with Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State and Winona State in the final month.
Augustana, which is ranked in the top 10 of both national polls, has a one-point home win with Bemidji State and three victories over lower-half teams.
Wayne State’s best win appears to be at home against Northern State, but it’s tough to be inspired by a 13-6 victory.
Sioux Falls’ only top-level opponent so far has been Bemidji State, and it took an improbable comeback to score late for a 34-31 win at home. The Cougars jumped into the top 25 this week in the D2football.com poll.
Winona State lacks a quality win and didn’t fare well in a trip to Bemidji State. The Warriors get another chance this week at home against Wayne State.
Southwest Minnesota State will have to prove it belongs by defeating one of the top teams.
You don’t ignore 4-0 records. Teams can’t control the schedule but they can control how they play each week.
It seems like the top teams in the Northern Sun have come back to the pack a bit, and it’s tough to see any of these teams being huge threats in the playoffs.
It also appears that some of the teams that have traditionally floundered near the bottom have made nice gains. Northern State and Mary might be fielding the best teams in the programs’ last 15 years.
The lack of predictable outcomes is much more interesting to watch, and there are some fantastic matchups coming up in the next seven weeks.
So if you’re a fan of Minnesota State, or one of the other five teams that have won at least three games so far, you can beat your chest, making your case that the Mavericks are the best team in the Northern Sun.
But you’d better hurry. Things are changing every week in this league, which is seeing more parity since it expanded in 2008.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
