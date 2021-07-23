Last week’s discussion about the “Mount Rushmore” of Minnesota high-school athletes was interesting and engaging.
Most agreed with the credentials of the four that were selected, and others made great cases for their favorite athletes.
This week, the debate changes: who goes on the Mount Rushmore of Minnesota’s high-school coaches?
The obvious choice is Bob McDonald, who coached boys basketball at Chisholm for most of his 59-year career. He won 1,012 games, most in state history and a few against a plucky youngster from nearby Deer River.
McDonald was a harsh taskmaster, at least looking from outside the program, and his teams were disciplined with short haircuts, which you could make fun of right up until those boys whooped your behind.
Willard Ikola had a record of 661-149-3 as the boys hockey coach at Edina East and Edina, winning eight state championships in his 33 years with the program.
Wearing the trademark houndstooth hat, he became a symbol of the program, which almost always became the “haves” against the “have nots.” But Ikola always seemed to win with humility and class.
Mike Grant became the head coach of the Eden Prairie football program in 1992, winning 11 big-school championships, including four straight from 2011 to 2014, in his career. He was also the athletic director for nearly 20 years before stepping away from those duties in 2019.
Much like the Edina hockey program, Eden Prairie became the football program that many opponents liked to hate, with outstanding facilities and great numbers. There have been a lot of college football players come through that program since Grant took over.
Maybe this is a bit of homer-ism, but Tink Larson sure belongs in this top four. Larson is synonymous with Waseca baseball, from developing that community’s feeder system and working with them until they played on the town team.
He’s worked the concession stand, he’s been on the public-address system, and he mowed the field, which was right across the street from his house. The new stadium is named in his honor.
He even jumped behind the plate last week, umpiring a game. This should not be held against him.
Larson was 420-280 as the high school coach at Waseca and led the team to a state championship. His impact on Waseca baseball remains strong.
Much like athletes, there have been so many great coaches in our state, it’s hard to pare the list to four. It’s hard to envision these kind of iconic leaders, who spend such a long time with one school, surviving in today’s pressure-filled climate of unreal expectations.
Really glad to have been around when these coaches were at their best.
