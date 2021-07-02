Come late September, local soccer officials and fans hope to be sitting in new bleachers, cheering for Mankato West or Mankato East soccer teams in the annual Pack The Stands game on a new artificial field surface under upgraded stadium lights.
Officials from North Mankato, the Mankato schools and local soccer supporters attended a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at Caswell North, which was built in 2013, to announce a major upgrade to the multiple-field complex, just north of the popular, and busy, softball facility that bears the same name.
The $1.7 million project is ambitious, especially if it can be done by Labor Day, which is the goal. The work begins Tuesday.
The current championship field will be cut down by 3 feet, with that material moved to build up an adjacent new field, just to the east.
The current field, which is about 90,000 square feet, will get an artificial surface, updated stadium lights, a press box and bleachers that can hold up to 300 fans.
Rustin Luedtke, general manager of the Mankato United Women’s Premier League team, said that with the number of high-school games played at the Caswell complex in the fall, and at least one game per day during the summer, the artificial surface is important.
“That field gets so much mileage,” he said. “If you don’t get perfect weather, the pitch gets in rough shape. Artificial turf holds up so much better, and it doesn’t take much maintenance.”
There are already six full fields in the complex, with the main competition field used primarily by Mankato West boys and girls teams in the fall and club teams in the summer, but seven is better. Luedtke said that the complex will be better suited to host weekend tournaments and state competitions. One official said there are more than 1,000 athletes in the youth program this summer, showing the need for additional and updated facilities for soccer.
There are already two artificial-surface soccer fields in Mankato, with one at Bethany Lutheran College and another inside the Maverick All-Sports Dome, and a new turf field in North Mankato will be well-used.
“With soccer becoming more popular, it’s hard to keep a natural grass surface,” said Nate Host, the Public Works Director for North Mankato. “With turf, we can host more events, and there’s not as much maintenance.”
Now, it’s time to turn the attention to some artificial turf fields for baseball, softball and football. ISG Field has artificial turf for baseball, but the Mankato MoonDogs dominate that schedule. The community needs at least one more to host high school games in the spring and youth games in the summer.
It’s hard to believe the community, given its passion for fastpitch and slowpitch softball, doesn’t have an artificial turf field for those sports. Caswell Park is set to get some more than $2 million in upgrades to the infrastructure, but it doesn’t look like an artificial turf field is in the plan.
It seems like only a matter of time before an artificial turf field for football pops up somewhere.
As perfect as the grass surface is at Blakeslee Stadium, it’s likely time to consider artificial turf so that games, college and high school, can be played there in November and December, without interference from the weather.
It’s nice to see the community get aggressive on facilities, funding upgrades for our youth, high school and college athletes.
Come Pack the Stands in late September, the community will be able to celebrate another strong sports complex.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
