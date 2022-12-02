Upper Iowa announced this week that it was leaving the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, feeling like the Great Lakes Valley Conference was a better place to compete.
Athletically, Upper Iowa was never a very good fit for the Northern Sun.
When the Peacocks joined in 2003, they were better suited for the league, but after expansion in 2008 — when Minnesota State, Augustana, Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State were invited — Upper Iowa was one of many programs that looked out of place.
Upper Iowa has never been competitive in football and struggles in many of the other sports. The Peacocks’ men’s basketball program has grown into a conference contender, and the wrestling program has had a few moments.
Upper Iowa has really struggled in women’s sports.
Without knowing if the conference even welcomes expansion, the usual universities will be mentioned on social media: St. John’s, Grand View, Morningside, Jamestown, Wisconsin Parkside, etc.
The truth is that there is no really good candidate for expansion. Maybe Augustana can provide a concrete timeline for moving to Division I, if that’s still happening, which could affect future plans for the Northern Sun.
The loss of Upper Iowa, which won’t come until the fall of 2023, gives the conference an odd number of programs, with 13 for football and 15 for several of the other sports. That could force the league to scrap the current structure with South and North divisions, which wouldn’t be all bad.
Ideally, the league would also lose Mary and Minot State. Those programs have offered little to the conference, while creating some lengthy, costly road trips. Minnesota Crookston has also never gained footing in the Northern Sun, and if the Golden Eagles were to consider leaving, conference officials would respond “how quickly?”
But the Northern Sun won’t be asking any university to leave.
In football, there is a big gap between the haves and havenots. The current system has always favored the best team in the North Division, who only had a couple of competitive games each season while the South Division teams would beat up on each other.
However, this season, Minnesota State played all of the top teams in the Northern Sun, and strength of schedule was the key reason why the Mavericks were seeded higher than any other league programs and could have (should have?) been considered for the No. 2 seed in Super Region 4.
The South has also been the dominant division in men’s basketball for much of the last 13 seasons, though Northern State, Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota State Moorhead certainly helped the North rise in the last few years.
Changing the basketball schedule will be much easier than football. Basketball could realign to three five-team divisions, playing home-and-home within your own division and one other, while playing the third only once, alternating home games.
Losing Upper Iowa will not affect the competitiveness of the Northern Sun in many sports, but that departure creates a few headaches. Whoever thought Upper Iowa had this much clout?
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
