There were some crazy results in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football on Saturday.
Augustana was the last unbeaten team in the Northern Sun, but Sioux Falls took care of that, winning 28-26 with a late touchdown.
Wayne State followed a victory at Minnesota Duluth with a convincing home win against Winona State. Minnesota Duluth, minus its starting quarterback, needed a touchdown on the final play to win at Minnesota State-Moorhead.
It looked like Northern State might be improved, but good teams don’t lose at home to Mary.
Meanwhile, back at Blakeslee Stadium, Minnesota State was rolling over Concordia-St. Paul, which looked like it lost interest in playing about midway through the second quarter.
Winning a conference championship is important, but getting NCAA playoff berths, and high seeds, is more important. All the carnage that occurred on Saturday made the conference race a little more exciting, but it also damaged the chances of Northern Sun teams getting into the playoffs and having home games.
It also showed that the South Division, where there are more playoff-caliber teams than the North, has become a harsh schedule of must-win games, beginning this week at Blakeslee Stadium.
Wayne State, which has not won in 12 tries against Minnesota State, is the most-surprising team in the Northern Sun. A new coach has brought energy to the program, and in the last two weeks, the Wildcats have posted the most impressive victories (Minnesota Duluth, Winona State). At 4-1, Wayne State has to be considered a potential playoff team.
Minnesota State and Augustana are both 4-1, and Sioux Falls and Winona State, always tough opponents, are both 3-2. All three of those opponents remain on Minnesota State’s schedule.
Minnesota Duluth stands alone in the North at 4-1, with a win over Minnesota State for tiebreaking purposes. Despite last week’s close call, the Bulldogs will be favored in the last six games, especially if quarterback John Larson returns from injury.
So when you look ahead at the national tournament, you see at least four Northern Sun teams, maybe six, that will be competing for two spots, maybe three. Wayne State and Minnesota Duluth each already have two wins against this bunch. A victory on Saturday, on the road, will put the Wildcats in prime position.
The Mavericks, coming off two wins against conference doormats, can certainly help themselves with a win, but nearly each week, Minnesota State will face must-win games.
There will be two-loss teams that make it into the playoffs, but only one loss would put a team in much better position for seeding and homefield advantage.
Right now, four teams still have that opportunity. Two of them play at Blakeslee on Saturday.
All of the crazy results are certainly exciting for fans, especially those who haven’t had a lot to cheer about recently.
But it must drive the coaches nuts. With six games to play, the Mavericks are going to have to find a different gear than they’ve needed the last three weeks. If any of the one-loss teams sweep all six, the No. 1 seed in the region is possible, but any losses going forward puts the postseason in real jeopardy.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.