You fix one thing, another breaks.
That’s the best way to sum up this season for the Minnesota Vikings.
The offensive line, the quarterback, the secondary, the entire defense, the kicker. At some point, each of those units played well, yet each also had breakdowns at inopportune times, leading to losses.
The offensive line was a mess early and made strides when Ezra Cleveland joined the starting lineup. The Vikings, which are obviously a run-first team, are averaging 4.9 yards per rushing attempt but have been reliant on Dalvin Cook’s ability to break long runs after first contact. The line has allowed 34 sacks, though at times, quarterback Kirk Cousins has held the ball too long.
A quarterback, especially Cousins, is less effective under pressure, especially coming up the middle. He has completed 67.6% of his passes with 29 touchdowns, but he’s thrown 13 interceptions, which is far too many. In general, the offense has been good, unless the team really needed a key first down or touchdown late in a game.
Predictably, the young secondary has been schooled by veteran coordinators and receivers. Opponents are averaging 252.4 yards passing per game, and the Vikings’ defensive backs have made just six interceptions, with veteran Harrison Smith grabbing four. It would help to have some pass rush; the Vikings have only 22 sacks. Coach Mike Zimmer has said he thought the transition to young quarterbacks would be easier.
When the offense has clicked, the defense hasn’t. Last week’s loss to Chicago was the perfect example. In the first game against Chicago, the Bears didn’t score an offensive touchdown. This time, the Bears scored 33 points, punting only once.
For most of the season, kicker Dan Bailey was reliable. He made his first 15 PATs and 6 of 8 field goals, but there was that two-game stretch where he couldn’t make anything. Had the Vikings won that game at Tampa, when Bailey missed three field goals and a PAT, the playoff chances would be much greater.
The Vikings were 3-5 at home, the worst record in Zimmer’s seven seasons. You can blame the lack of fans if you’d like, but the Vikings lost at home to Dallas, Atlanta and Chicago, teams with a combined record of 16-28.
Win one of those games, you’re probably a playoff team. Win all three, you might open the playoffs at home.
But after losing all three, the long offseason will likely begin in 10 days, and everything, from the head coach on down, will, and should, be scrutinized.
Zimmer, who’s been amazingly popular with fans through much of his tenure with a 63-48 record and three playoff appearances, is facing a bit more criticism these days. This season appears lost, and the future seems uncertain. Young defensive players should improve, and the offensive line seems pointed in the right direction.
The Cousins’ era has been mixed, but it seems unlikely he’ll still be the quarterback if, or when, the team is ready to contend for championships.
It will be an important offseason for Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, with plenty of areas to fix in the roster.
This could be a season of growth for the younger players, or a sign that key veterans are aging and the team is headed the wrong direction.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
