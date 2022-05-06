Every year, it’s amazing how NFL fans get so crazy after their team makes a draft pick, taking the word of some talking head or basement blogger over an NFL scout whose job it is to identify athletic skills important to becoming a professional football player.
But every year, it’s the same “how could we trade back?” or “why didn’t we take Player A and pass on Player B?” or “that’s too early to draft that player.”
Did the Minnesota Vikings’ new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah do the right thing by dropping from 12 to 32? Did he help NFC North rivals Detroit and Green Bay move up in the draft, acquiring more late-round draft picks?
People in this market are a bit edgy when it comes to acquiring boatloads of seventh-round draft picks. The legacy of Adofo-Mensah’s predecessor left scars that haven’t yet healed.
It remains to be seen if Georgia safety Lewis Cine and/or Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. are worthy of being taken in the top two rounds and become reliable NFL players, but those picks certainly addressed the team’s biggest need going into the draft. Today’s offenses can only be stopped by a strong pass rush or good coverage, and the Vikings had neither last season.
The Vikings have been very aggressive in free agency, adding linebacker Jordan Hicks, defensive end Za’Darius Smith, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and a handful of offensive linemen, including former Minnesota State standout Chris Reed. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Reed eventually take over at center for underperforming Garrett Bradbury, whom the fan base lauded when he was selected in the first round of the 2019 draft.
Which tells you what you need to know: relax on draft day.
Every NFL team hits on some picks and misses on others. Some players will have strong rookie seasons, then you never hear from them again. Others develop at a different pace, and this season, you’re more likely to get some impact from last season’s draft class (Christian Darrisaw, Kene Nwangwu, Cam Byum) than the newbies.
You can certainly debate whether the Vikings became a better team in the draft. Adding secondary pieces almost has to be a positive, but maybe there was a playmaker taken in those 20 picks made as the Vikings watched in the second half of the first round.
The nature of fandom is to have passion and strong opinions, but the amount of angst on draft day is comical. Day-after draft grades are even more preposterous.
Until proven wrong, give the benefit of the doubt to a new GM and draft staff, who all have far more at stake than anyone who spends a few hours on Sundays watching on TV.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier
