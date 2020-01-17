One of the joys of watching Minnesota State football over the last decade has been the consistency.
Because the Mavericks are built with heavy emphasis on the offensive line, it’s pretty easy to predict success. For the last nine seasons, Minnesota State has dominated the line of scrimmage, allowing those who line up farther from the football to enjoy a lot of success.
And the team went 105-14 in that span.
On New Year’s Day, the University of Minnesota upset Auburn 31-24 behind a great game from quarterback Tanner Morgan and receiver Tyler Johnson. But the Gophers, a one-touchdown underdog, won the Outback Bowl because the offensive line dominated their more-heralded opponents.
Now, it’s time to make some decisions about the Minnesota Vikings, and you might guess the opinion here: Build a better offensive line, and the wins will come.
The popular opinion is that the Vikings have ignored the offensive line in recent years, but that’s not true.
Last offseason, the team used a first-round draft choice on center Garrett Bradbury, selected guard Dru Samia in the fourth round and signed guard Josh Kline in free agency. In 2018, the Vikings drafted tackle Brian O’Neill in the second round and signed guard Tom Compton as a free agent. The third-round draft pick in 2017 was center Pat Elflein, who has since moved to guard, and the Vikings used free agency to sign tackles Mike Remmers and Riley Reiff.
That’s plenty of attention to the offensive line, though the evaluations might have been flawed. Bradbury had a solid rookie season, and O’Neill has been good. Both still have room to grow, but that’s to be expected of all young players. Elflein had a nice rookie season, but he seems to have struggled after having offseason shoulder surgery in 2018. Kline started 13 games this season and seemed to play well. Reiff played well, but he’s getting older. Compton and Remmers never really worked out, and both have moved on.
The plan has been good, though the execution may have been flawed. When the Vikings have played strong, physical defenses, the line has struggled, as it did in the playoff loss to San Francisco.
The defense has its share of issues as some of the veterans are reaching the point in their contracts where the team has to decide if their production still matches the money. Defensive end Everson Griffen and cornerback Xavier Rhodes may have to accept contract reductions to stay here, and defensive tackle Linval Joseph is entering his 11th season.
There will be some tough decisions on the defense, which has slipped some from its peak performance of two seasons ago.
But for the Vikings to jump from playoff participant to Super Bowl contender, the offensive line needs to become one of the team’s strengths. It’s worked wonders at Minnesota State, and the Gophers seem to have used that same blueprint.
It’s not a sexy plan, but it works.
The Vikings have a year left on contracts with quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook. If they decide to extend those deals, there needs to be a more solid line in front of them. There’s no sense in having stars in the backfield unless you have studs up front.
Chad Courrier is a Free Press staff writer. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or follow his Twitter feed @ChadCourrier.
