Anyone else getting a sense of deja vu?
Remember last fall, when it got time to play section tournaments in football and volleyball, the coronavirus reared its ugly head and disrupted the postseason, ending with a rush of games when Gov. Tim Walz ordered everyone to stay home in late November?
It seems like we’re running into some of the same issues as the winter season nears its end.
High school sports resumed for winter activities in January, with athletes, coaches, officials and a few fans wearing masks and staying as far apart as possible. It was a good decision, with reasonable health and safety protocols in place, to let the athletes play the sports they love.
While there have been occasional hiccups along the way, the winter seasons seemed to be going well. Players were playing, coaches were coaching, officials were officiating and fans were cheering and grumbling, generally complying with the mask mandates and other rules prohibiting social gatherings.
But in the last week, it seems like coronavirus is becoming the hot topic again. Just when the games begin to get more important, several area teams have had to go on pause because of COVID-19 protocols.
Perhaps, society has become complacent, excited about the progress made with vaccinations. Maybe, poor decisions were made about wearing masks and social gatherings.
Likely, there was plain old bad luck involved.
When you get one team in a conference with COVID-19 issues, it can spread quickly, given the closed schedules that most teams are playing.
It looks like those teams will have a chance to quarantine until the playoffs, which begin next week, but after a couple weeks of not playing, how will they fare in the intense environment of the playoffs?
It wasn’t supposed to be this way.
Seeding is more important this season because the top teams will host games all the way through the section tournament, but the rankings are tougher because of so little nonconference play and the varied number of games completed by each team.
Plus, is there really a homecourt advantage with only 250 fans in the gym, nearly half of whom are cheering for the visitors?
“Upsets” might be more common, but maybe, they won’t actually be upsets.
It doesn’t appear that the winter seasons will end prematurely, as the fall seasons did, and there’s a good chance there will still be state tournaments, which didn’t happen in the fall.
But just when you start to feel like things are trending back toward “normal,” this pandemic takes a swat at your optimism, causing you to remember back in November when the high-school sports seasons went dark.
It will be interesting, over the next week, to see if all the local teams return to competition or if some have to shut things down for the rest of the winter.
It happened a year ago, which was shocking. It happened in the fall, which was heartbreaking.
Hopefully in the next month, the games can go on, with section and state tournaments. Sacrifices have been made to get this far, and to see it start to unravel is concerning.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
