Dave Abel has seen some weird things happen in track and field, but the Waseca boys coach wasn’t prepared for what happened to end the Class AA meet two weeks ago.
Waseca won the team championship, which wasn’t shocking, just a bit unexpected. But the series of events leading up to that trophy presentation is something that Abel, his assistant coaches and the athletes won’t soon forget.
Waseca was having a good day, and going into the last event — 4x400-meter relay — the Bluejays were still in the mix for the team title, holding a slight lead over Mound Westonka and Worthington. Waseca didn’t have a relay team in the final event, and Mound Westonka and Worthington both had teams that could finish high enough to overtake Waseca.
“But you never know what’s going to happen in track and field,” Abel said.
Both the Mound Westonka and Worthington teams ran well through three legs, and it looked like Waseca would have to settle for third in the team competition. But during the final handoff, there was chaos.
The Mound Westonka runner, apparently upset that others were trying to pass him, jumped in front of the Worthington runner, causing a bit of a pileup.
“I wasn’t watching, and I just heard our boys go ‘woooaaah,’ “ Abel said. “I turned around, and I saw this pileup on the track.”
The Mound Westonka runner ended up being disqualified, and the team from Worthington was granted a do-over. Some 45 minutes after the first 4x400, the Worthington boys were back on the track, running the race alone.
Worthington ended up with the sixth-best time and was slotted as such, but the Trojans needed to be in fifth to catch Waseca, who escaped with a one-point victory.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Abel said. “Our boys were pretty excited. Nobody wants to see a meet end like that, but on the other hand, it’s track and field and anything can happen.”
Up to that point, the Bluejays, who won state titles in 2012 and 2015 when Shane Streich was dominating the distances, were doing what was expected of them.
The top-seeded 4x200 relay team of Christian Rodriguez, Kaeden Johnson, Kyle Ahlschlager and Damarius Russell took first. Having broke the Class AA meet record by running 1:28.13 in the prelims, the foursome went even faster in the finals at 1:27.39.
The same four were the top seed in the 4x100, and they won in 42.16, just .07 off the Class AA record.
“We had them penned in to win both races,” Abel said. “As long as they got around the track with the stick, we thought they’d win.”
The Bluejays also scored points in the long jump, where Russell took second at 22-feet-1 and Ahlschlager was seventh at 20-10.
The final points came from Eddie Herman in the discus. He threw 161-8, the second-longest throw of his career. It would have won the state meet in 2022, but it was only good for eighth this time.
However, the results were enough for Waseca to win another state championship.
“I thought on a perfect day, we could be in the mix, maybe top three,” Abel said. “But the boys did what they had to do. Mound Westonka was the overwhelming favorite on paper, but they didn’t get it done. Anything can happen, and it did.”
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.