The ever-popular National Football League begins this week.
Anyone excited? Excited as you were last season?
Unless you play fantasy football, you might not even realize that a game was played Thursday, with a full slate of games on Sunday.
The world is in need of distraction, and given the state of other aspects of life, sports can do us a big favor. The economy is in disrepair, with little hope for relief in the near future. Politics is a disaster, and the November election is unlikely to cure everything that ails.
Sports has always been a great distraction, and Sundays during the NFL season are a good getaway.
The NFL season might be more important this season, without high-school and college football available in this state. It’s going to be quite a while before any fans step into U.S. Bank Stadium, and the usual viewing spots at the bar are going to be in high demand, but football is king of the professional sports.
Guessing that house parties are going to be pretty popular over the next five months, provided the pandemic doesn’t interrupt the schedule.
Not sure why the NFL enjoys such popularity. It might be the one-game-per-week schedule, which gives the fans enough time to digest the previous game and prepare for the next one.
Maybe it’s the violent nature of the sport that intrigues many. Perhaps, it’s the memories of fan’s past football exploits, running up and down that high school field or making lots of open-field tackles.
More likely, it’s the popularity of fantasy football, which makes the average Joe feel like he or she is smarter than an NFL general manager. It also causes a lot of anguish on a Sunday, watching a backup fullback score a 1-yard touchdown while your stud runner is on the sideline.
Whatever the reason, Sundays in the fall equal football, and the NFL has captured the fans in a big way.
Will the NFL look the same during this pandemic?
No.
Already, some players have decided not to participate this season, making personal and family health a bigger priority. Some stadiums will be empty, looking much like the MLB, NBA and NHL games we’ve watched for the last two months, and some will have a few thousand fans in the seats. Players and coaches on the sidelines might be wearing masks. There won’t be much mingling between players.
But once the whistle blows, it should look similar. COVID-19 can’t rush the passer, cover the receiver or tackle the runner.
And it’s important that the NFL achieve some level of success in its attempt to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The fate of upcoming college and high-school seasons in the spring might ride on the NFL’s ability to play football without jeopardizing the health of the players.
But for now, the fans can load up on beverages and snacks, slip on the game jerseys and enjoy a Sunday of irrational yelling at the TV, convinced a coach is crazy or the quarterback stinks.
It’s finally football season, and we badly need this distraction.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or onTwitter @ChadCourrier.
