Every day, you wake up and check the messages: Has the pandemic affected today’s plans?
Minnesota State’s winter sports were allowed to start practice last weekend, and after a week, they’re still going.
For now.
As we’ve already seen with Minnesota State men’s and women’s hockey, you can be playing a game on one night and starting your quarantine the next morning.
It’s like walking a tightrope, knowing that any misstep could be the last, for at least two weeks. It must be stressful for players and coaches, trying to prepare for a season that might start in a month, six weeks or never.
But as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge, and more tough times seem certain ahead, it’s important that we don’t give up on sports.
Even as we seem to get daily breakthroughs on vaccines, we still have a long way to go with COVID-19. As with other viruses, it will never be 100% safe to compete in athletics, but it’s important that we keep trying.
It would be easy to wave a white flag, shut everything down for the rest of the winter, but we need to learn to live with this virus, whether it’s at home or local businesses or high-school and college sports.
On Thursday, the Minnesota State High School League voted to start the winter season as soon as Gov. Tim Walz allows, meaning the first practices could begin Dec. 21. While that is unlikely, it’s nice to see the MSHSL be aggressive in this approach, knowing the many challenges lie ahead.
There will be shorter seasons with fewer events, and there may or may not be state tournaments. It’s clear that the MSHSL would prefer holding state tournaments, but at this point, you take what you can get and be grateful for any opportunity.
The sooner that kids get back on the court, mat and ice, the better, as long as it’s done safely. The athletes, coaches, administrators and fans all will be relieved when the games begin again.
There’s no question that there’s risk involved with continuing to have contact high-school and college sports. The various protocols of mask-wearing, hand-washing and social-distancing seem to have made a difference, but those actions can only mitigate the danger, not stop it.
We have at least a month before any high-school or college athletic events, other than college hockey, will be held in this area, and hopefully, in that time, we’ve come up with safety plans that allow more activities.
It’s important that we continue to hold athletic events, even without many fans in the stands. Our society depends on high-school and college athletics for an emotional and entertainment outlet.
It would be nice to go to bed at night and wake up knowing your plan will work, that COVID-19 isn’t going to force you to rework the day’s agenda.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
