Jon Wolf was a game-changer for the Minnesota State football program.
He started out wearing No. 20 as a true freshman, then changed to No. 11. Either way, he was one of the top athletes in Minnesota State to wear Nos. 11-20 in the last 10 years.
11: Wolf was the rare true freshman to play football at Minnesota State in 2010, playing quarterback, running back and receiver that first season. He switched to quarterback as a sophomore, the most dangerous run-pass athlete in program history. In his career, he rushed for 2,476 yards and 32 touchdowns and passed for 4,031 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Honorable mention: Krista Hassing ranks sixth in the volleyball program with 1,361 kills in her career.
12: J.P. LaFontaine scored 127 points in 155 games, which ranks seventh in the men’s hockey program. Thirty of his goals came on the power play, which is tied for the most in the Division I era.
Honorable mention: In his last two seasons of baseball, Steve Helget played in 106 games, starting 103 games at catcher, still hitting .357 in that time.
13: Korey Kronforst was twice selected as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s offensive player of the year for women’s soccer. She broke the conference career record with 44 goals and 104 points, earning three All-America honors. Her 48 points in 2015 was sixth-best in Division II.
Honorable mention: Kathleen Rogan ranks fourth in women’s hockey history with 82 points, scoring 39 goals.
14: Jarvis Williams played just one season with the men’s basketball team, but in that short time, he became a team leader, leading the team in scoring and helping the Mavericks get to the region final.
15: C.J. Suess was WCHA player of the year and an All-American in 2018, when he also finished in the top 10 for the Hobey Baker Award, college hockey’s player of the year award. He finished with 127 points, including 57 goals, and is tied for sixth on the Mavericks’ Division I scoring list.
Honorable mention: Casey Bednarski set a Minnesota State and Northern Sun record by kicking a 63-year field goal.
16: As a senior in the baseball program, Jordan Hart set single-season records with 19 homers and 72 RBIs. In his career, he ranked first with 44 homers, first with 187 RBIs, second with 13 triples and third with 250 hits.
17: Ashley Thell started 231 games for the softball program, ranking second with 52 doubles, third with 152 RBIs and fourth with 142 runs scored. And she has a championship ring.
Honorable mention: Jack Curtis played in 53 games as a cornerback, the toughest position to play on the Mavericks’ defense.
18: Matt Leitner was a first-team All-American and holds the team record with 113 assists for Division I men’s hockey. He scored 162 points in only 158 games.
Honorable mention: Sam Brockshus set the football program’s record with 66 PATs in 2013, establishing a standard for some pretty good kickers to follow.
19: Andy Pfeiffer was the only healthy running back for the football team in 2011, rushing for 1,229 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman. He finished his career with 3,227 yards, third best at Minnesota State.
Honorable mention: Dakota Wendell had 17 goals as a junior with five game-winners, including the Northern Sun championship game and the NCAA tournament opener. Had she not gotten injured early last, the Mavericks might have made a run at the national championship.
20: You could argue that Marc Michaelis is the best player in the history of the men’s hockey program, with 162 points in 148 games, including a team-record 10 shorthanded goals. The WCHA’s player of the year might have been a top-three finalist for the Hobey Baker this year if not for a mid-season injury.
Honorable mention: Jessica Meidl started at 246 games over her four season with the softball team, setting records for at-bats (763), runs scored (196) and stolen bases (111)
Next week, this series will wrap up for Nos. 21-30.
