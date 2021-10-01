For a moment, just a moment, this week, Brad Wendland forgot he nearly died while coaching football.
He was back in the classroom and on the practice field at Waseca, trying to shift the attention from him to his students and athletes.
“For the first time (since Sept. 3), there was time during the day when I kind of forgot this ever happened,” Wendland said. “That was nice.”
It was less than a month ago that Wendland had a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the sidelines in the final minute of the season-opening football game at Waseca.
His heart had stopped, and only quick work by athletic trainers, school officials and concerned adults in the crowd helped him survive that night.
This week, Wendland returned to the classroom, teaching U.S. History and Psychology at Waseca, and on Friday, he’ll be in the press box, with a small defibrillator implanted in his chest, calling plays for the offense in a game at Jordan.
“I think it’s gone about as well as I could have expected,” Wendland said. “That first week, I was really fatigued and a little bit scared. I had no appreciation for the severity of this, but as I started to learn more, I became aware of what happened.”
Wendland was in the press box for last week’s game, and this week, he’s attended practice each day, staying a bit longer each time as his strength allows. He found that his anxiety level was higher the first two weeks while he watched games at home on his laptop, and during the game, he texted photos of a heart monitor to his wife Kim, showing that his heart rate was OK.
“We’re in this together,” Wendland said. “She’s been amazing through this, and I think it’s been tougher on her because she was there when I collapsed and I have no memory of that. We’re working as a team, taking it gradually.”
Wendland said he’s about had his fill of media requests, though he made a promise that he would talk with anyone, as long as they agreed to promote defibrillator access and CPR training.
He appreciated the work his coaching staff and the players have done in his absence. He’s enjoyed being back at practice, doing what he can. He’s still not been medically cleared to do much lifting or driving, and he can’t yet return to the sidelines for a game.
But that will come.
“It’s been kind of weird,” Wendland said. “Some of the kids are more mature, and they want to come up and give you a hug. I think some of the kids are kind of freaked out about it, and some of them don’t really do much. It’s been a variety of emotional reactions.”
Doctors still haven’t pinpointed the cause of Wendland’s cardiac arrest, which is concerning. The doctors want him to return to as much of a normal life as he can.
He’s drawn inspiration from many text messages and emails from others who have gone through this process or appreciate what he’s done for football in Waseca.
“I’m not built to sit at home,” he said. “And I’m not going to feel sorry for myself.”
Wendland said he knows there’s people who think he’s coming back too soon, but he’s making the best decision for himself, his family and the football program, taking advice from his doctors. With the defibrillator in his chest, he said he’s in a better place than he was before this happened.
“I feel safe, and the doctors have convinced me that it doesn’t do any good to sit at home,” he said. “People tell me I’m going too fast, but they’re not me. I’m confident that I’m doing the things the way they need to be done.”
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
