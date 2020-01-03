It sure went fast, 2019.
Seems to go faster every year, with daughters graduating from college and high school, one moving to another country and the other moving to Iowa, which sometimes seems like another country.
At work, there have been so many exciting games and personalities to write about. Even though its been 32 years in sports journalism, it's always fun to look back at the last year as a reminder of what's so special about this industry, which has its share of daily challenges that often seem overwhelming.
Over the last week, there's been plenty of time to reflect on Minnesota State's trek to the national championship football game. While it's easy to focus on the final game and the reasons for the 48-40 loss to West Florida, there's also so much to remember.
Running back Nate Gunn and receiver Shane Zylstra became the most prolific players at their positions in program history. Linebacker Alex Goettl was honored for his athletics, academics and community service on a stage that few Division II athletes ever reach.
The regular season was the most dominant ever at Minnesota State; it's hard to imagine the Mavericks ever again rolling through the first 13 games of a season, outscoring opponents 712-228.
Even in the final loss, this quote by Zylstra, who was targeted on a low pass on the final fourth-down play deep in the West Florida end in the final minute, might sum up what made this team special: “I’ve already apologized to the guys; I wish I could have made that last play. I know it doesn’t come down to one play, but right now, it sure feels like it.”
This team was never about individuals, even when the numbers were becoming ridiculous: 40-3 record in the last three seasons with two trips to the national semifinals and another to the championship game.
Football wasn't the only exciting thing happening at Minnesota State in 2019. The men's basketball, men's hockey and women's soccer teams also competed in national tournaments, and hurdler Myles Hunter won a national championship. There was a 10-year reunion of the 2009 women's basketball team that won the national championship.
But maybe the most exciting event for the future of Minnesota State athletics came last month when the sports bubble opened, allowing the NCAA soccer match to be played indoors and the football team to practice efficiently for the final game.
In the local high schools, Blue Earth Area and Waseca made it to the state tournaments in football, and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown made it to the championship game at the volleyball state tournament.
St. Peter had a heck of a year, going to the state tournaments in girls basketball, boys basketball, boys hockey and baseball. Waseca was the state runner-up in basketball.
But one of the best (or saddest) stories of the season came last spring when longtime St. James boys basketball fan Dennis Johnson missed a game. He had attended 1,311 consecutive games, either as a fan or scorekeeper, starting in 1961, and the only reason that unbelievable, 58-year streak ended was because he didn't know about a game that had been rescheduled because of weather.
His quote: "I always thought if I missed a game, it would be because I'm in the hospital, on my death bed. But to be relatively healthy and miss a game, that's the most disappointing thing."
The year went by fast. Glad there was a few minutes recently to reflect on all the fun, watching from the sidelines.
