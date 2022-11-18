Has it really been a year since Mankato West last played at U.S. Bank Stadium?
Time flies when you never lose a football game.
West returns to the state’s professional football stadium on Saturday, facing Rogers in the Class AAAAA semifinals. It’s just a week short of one year since the Scarlets left the turf carrying that state championship trophy, celebrating the most dominant season in program history.
This season, the Scarlets haven’t been the same freight train rolling down the track, destroying everything in its path. But it has been impressive nonetheless, with a good share of challenges.
In 2021, West only had two games that were in jeopardy by the fourth quarter, a regular-season thriller against Mankato East and a state quarterfinal game on a snowy field against St. Thomas Academy.
This season, the Scarlets’ inexperience was tested in the regular season by Rochester Mayo, trailing 14-0 early and 21-14 at halftime. Then there was the grinder with Chanhassen in the Section 2 championship game, fighting off a strong fourth-quarter challenge.
Last week’s state quarterfinal rematch against Mayo was, perhaps, the most improbable victory in this current three-season winning streak. The West offense was bottled up for most of the game, and Mayo was having some success against the defense.
The Scarlets were down two scores early in the fourth quarter and didn’t panic despite having a roster that has very little postseason experience.
West ran the ball effectively, gaining chunk yardage as the clock kept ticking. Finally, West got in the end zone with about 7 minutes to play.
Still needing a stop, the defense came through, and West got the ball back, 85 yards away from a go-ahead touchdown and with about 3 minutes to go, with three timeouts in the pocket.
Not a lot of high-school teams can pull this off, but again, there was no panic, just belief by a team that isn’t used to losing. The Scarlets started marching, and surely, folks at the stadium or watching and listening through other media options had elevated heart rates as coach J.J. Helget didn’t use any timeouts.
But he knew what was happening. He needed his team to score, but leaving too much time on the clock would give a talented Mayo passing attack time to answer.
Finally, West faced a fourth down at the Mayo 14, just 15 seconds remaining. The play was nearly derailed by a free pass rusher off the left edge, forcing quarterback Bart McAninch to shake the tackler and roll right. With receivers and defenders running all over the end zone, McAninch spotted a red jersey and threw an off-balance pass.
Brody Koberoski grabbed the pass before falling out of bounds in the back of the end zone, setting off the celebration. It was the kind of victory that the 2021 team never had to come up with, a win that bodes well for the semifinals, and possibly, the championship game.
The West football program is at the point where it expects to win every game, and for 30 straight contests, it has. The streak will end sometime, maybe even Saturday, but what this team, and coaching staff, has accomplished, given the level of inexperience back in August, is nearly as impressive as winning the state championship last season.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
