It seems like we should all take a collective break.
After two months of holding our breath, it’s time to start the high school football playoffs.
It hasn’t been an easy ride, not even close. There was any guarantees we’d get to this point. The COVID-19 pandemic has controlled the game, much like a strong offensive line allowing the offense to eat up clock on a long drive.
Each week, you might not know your opponent until the day before a game. On Wednesday, Mankato West found out just a few hours before kickoff that Rochester John Marshall wasn’t going to be able to make it to town for the regular-season finale.
There have been so many cancellations that maybe in the future, activities directors will scrap a season schedule and work week-to-week.
Maybe not.
But now, we’ve made it to the season-ending section tournaments. Not every school will be allowed to participate; COVID-19 made sure of that.
However, those teams that are still playing will have the potential for three more games, with eight section winners in six classes making some claim that they would have won a championship had there been a state tournament.
There was plenty of excitement for the St. Clair/Loyola football team on Wednesday, winning a fifth straight game to go into the Section 2AA playoffs with some momentum. The Spartans played every game as scheduled, something rare this season.
There was surely some disappointment Thursday at West, where an undefeated regular season wasn’t enough to get the No. 1 seed over Chanhassen in Section 2AAAAA. Perhaps, that final game, and a sixth victory, against Rochester JM would have been enough.
Back in August, there was great disappointment when the football season was pushed back to March, which seemed better than being cancelled. In October, there was great joy when the Minnesota State High School League proposed a six-game season with a season-ending section tournament.
Now, several teams remain in contention for section championships. Blue Earth Area looks like a powerhouse in Section 2AA, going 6-0 and outscoring opponents by an average of 34.5 points.
Waseca might be a sneaky pick in Section 1AAA. The Bluejays have rolled over each opponent, except defending Class AAAA champion Rocori.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, which has had some lean seasons recently, has a shot at the top seed in Section 3AA.
Mankato East, coming off its best game of the season in a 35-0 victory at Austin, is dangerous with its passing game, which accumulated 260 yards in the regular-season finale. The Cougars will open the Section 2AAAA playoffs at home against New Ulm on Tuesday. Because St. Peter had to shut down its season, the section only has five teams.
It’s been a better fall with football than it would have been without. COVID-19, and the weather, did its best to interrupt, which in many cases it did.
But there’s just a couple of weeks left in the season, with the best games yet to be played. It’s not “normal,” but normal has eluded us for nine months, with a few more months to go.
Maybe now, we can all take a breath, enjoy what we’ve seen and anticipate what’s ahead in these playoffs.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
