What a great day it was Saturday.
Busy, for sure, but at one point, the fingers were banging out the Minnesota State men’s basketball story while the ears were listening to the Minnesota State men’s hockey game for a short writeup while the eyes were watching Mankato West’s state tournament football game for the day’s top story.
All the while, the clock was ticking and deadline approaching. There’s so few ways for a veteran sportswriter to get an adrenaline rush any more, but that was one of them.
The Mavericks have a deep, experienced men’s basketball team, and they were much the better team in Saturday afternoon’s nonconference game with St. Cloud State.
Minnesota State has several perimeter shooters and a mix of talented point guards, but this difference this season could be center Kelby Kramer. For whatever reason, he was rarely the focal point of the offense last season, and the team wasn’t patient enough Saturday to take advantage of his skills.
There are few players in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference that can stop Kramer, who only shoots from the lane, and he’s adept at blocking shots or altering others. When he impacts a game like he did Saturday, the Mavericks will win.
The Minnesota State men’s hockey team has become one of the country’s best, and this season seems destined for another shot at a national championship.
Listening to Saturday’s game, it sounded as if the Mavericks were businesslike in their attack, even though there wasn’t much resistance.
Goaltender Dryden McKay gives MSU a chance to win almost every game, even if they score just one goal. But with Nathan Smith and a deep group of scorers, they’re going to score more than that most nights.
The day ended at U.S. Bank Stadium, where West had an intriguing matchup against Rogers, who had knocked off high-powered Andover in the semifinals.
The Scarlets have been ranked No. 1 all year in the polls, No. 2 for part of the season in the QRF. It’s tough to know how they stack up against the metro teams because there are nearly no common opponents.
But West impressively dispatched Chaska in the state semifinals, and the victory over St. Thomas Academy made folks wonder if those weren’t the two best teams in Class AAAAA.
That might end up being the case, as West dominated Rogers with a combination of explosive offense and swarming defense. The offensive line was powerful, allowing Walker Britz and Ryan Haley to run. Zander Dittbenner was accurate with his throws as Rogers tried to contain Mekhi Collins and Peyton Goettlicher with solo coverage, which didn’t work.
After the first drive, Rogers didn’t do much with the ball, in part because the run defense, led by Haley and tackles Brian Larsen and Trenton Fontaine stuffed everything, and the pass rush of Gannon Rosenfeld and Gibson Blackstad was too much for the protection.
The chance to watch or listen to all three games on Saturday was a lot of fun, even though it was followed by another late-night drive home. The adrenaline rush can only carry you so far.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
