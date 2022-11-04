Just a month ago, the Minnesota State football team lost at Wayne State, which seemed like it might mark the end of postseason hopes.
It appeared that this might be one of those good, but not great, seasons.
But it’s amazing what a couple of road wins at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will do for perspective.
The initial Super Region 4 rankings came out this week, and while they are just a “snapshot” of the current circumstances, these rankings, which determine the NCAA field, offer a glimpse into what the national committee might be thinking about this five-way tie at the top of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
The teams tied at the top of the conference are Minnesota State, Winona State, Wayne State, Sioux Falls and Bemidji State.
The first region rankings had them in this order: Winona State, Minnesota State, Sioux Falls, Bemidji State and Wayne State.
Much of this will be decided on the field, with Wayne State playing at Sioux Falls this week and Winona State coming to Blakeslee next weekend. But speculating about the possibilities is half of the fun.
If any of the teams finishes the season with a 9-2 record, they’ll get an invitation to the NCAA playoffs. Probably get a home game in the first round, too.
There’s a scenario in which all five could get in, along with Angelo State of the Lone Star Conference and Colorado School of Mines from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Minnesota State already has the tiebreaker with Sioux Falls and Bemidji State and will have a strength-of-schedule advantage in most of these matchups.
Wins against team with a .500 or better record are important, and the Mavericks have four. Not sure if the NCAA grants extra consideration for quality wins that come on the road, but victories at Bemidji State, Augustana and Sioux Falls are as good as any in the league.
As always, the best way to ensure a berth in the playoffs is to win your games. For Minnesota State, victories over Southwest Minnesota State and Winona State would guarantee a home playoff game in the first round, maybe even bump the Mavericks up to the No. 2 seed for the potential homefield advantage in the region semifinals.
It seemed like a month ago, this season was going to be a step up from 2021 but maybe not by much. With two home games to go, the Mavericks are playing better than any other team in the Northern Sun and might end up being a team you don’t want to face in the playoffs.
Quarterback Hayden Ekern is a difference-maker, the offensive line is starting to find some mojo and the defense is flying around and having fun.
But, again, one loss could bring an end to those postseason hopes. There can be no letdowns.
It’s a crazy finish to a season that didn’t seem to have much energy just a month ago. However, that’s what makes it fun to watch.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
