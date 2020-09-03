Social distancing?
Through two races, Mankato East senior Andrew Johnson has been so far ahead of the competition that there’s no chance he’s going to spread the coronavirus to any of the other runners.
It also validates the 540 miles of running he did this summer to get ready for this season.
“It kind of has been (gratifying),” Johnson said. “It’s been hard because this is kind of a crappy course. It’s hard to keep pace. Some of these turns are sharp; you lose a few seconds on every one.”
Johnson won Thursday’s 5,000-meter race by 1:35, finishing in 16:33.3. In last week’s season-opener, he finished in 17:03, taking first by 50 seconds, in a dual meet with Owatonna.
The Cougars defeated Faribault 18-43. East’s Calvin Moeller (18:08.8) and Isaiah Anderson (18:11.7) placed second and third, respectively. Luke Scholtes took fifth in 18:28.2, and McCormick Rohlk placed seventh in 19:04.4.
The wind was tough on athletes, but it was far better for running than the heat and humidity of last week.
East activities director Todd Waterbury said there have been modifications made to cross country meets to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic.
There has been 1,000 feet of rope put up to keep spectators away from the runners. The runners need to wear masks right up to race time. There are separate portable bathrooms for boys and girls, for each team.
The starting times have been staggered so that the teams don’t get to the site too early, though Faribault’s boys team arrived about 30 minutes early. However, with cross country, team camps can be spread out more easily.
The East girls ran more as a pack, which is the strength of the team, to win the meet 24-31. The time spread for the top five runners was just 29 seconds.
Olivia Beschorner finished with a strong run, moving up to second place in 21:07.4. Randi Baier placed fourth in 21:20.5, followed by teammates Emmy Schulz in fifth in 21:30.3, Ava Matejcek in sixth in 21:34.2 and Megan Friedrichs in seventh in 21:36.6.
In the first meet against Owatonna, Baier, Beschorner, Schulz and Friedrichs all placed in the top five, with a spread of 48 seconds.
“Our team is training hard because you never know if this will be the last chance we have to compete as a team,” Beschorner said. “All the girls have been running strong, and everyone is willing to put everything on the line for each other.”
One other change to the cross country schedule is that the conference meet will be run in groups of three teams, ranked first to 12th by regular-season results, over the same course, meaning the top three teams will race each other, though the winner is based on time and can come from any of the four heats. There girls and boys will compete on separate days.
It might be the only postseason event for cross country.
“It’s imperative that we work hard and get some early wins so we can get into that championship race and be the underdog and win it,” Johnson said.
The East girls compete again Thursday at Rochester John Marshall. The East boys compete the same day at Rochester Mayo.
