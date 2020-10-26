MANKATO — Through four games, the Mankato Loyola volleyball team didn't have a win.
They didn't even win a set.
So on Monday, needing a confidence boost, the Crusaders got more aggressive, hoping to find a spark.
"We started the year with some pretty tough teams," Loyola coach Dave Nixon said. "We hadn't won a set, but we came close a couple times. Tonight, we were able to play from ahead, and winning that first set was a huge boost of confidence."
The Crusaders defeated Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 25-16, 25-16, 25-14 in a Valley Conference match Monday at Fitzgerald gym. The victory broke the Crusaders' four-match losing streak, validating the improvement that Nixon has seen in practice.
"I thought we were really scrappy and kept the ball in play," Nixon said. "We did a good job of finding the holes with our hitting."
The Crusaders didn't trail in the first set, using kills by Sienna Pawlitschek, Paige Frutiger and Maddie Huiras to build a 7-4 lead. Frutiger had an ace serve and a pair of kills as the lead grew to 17-10.
MLGHECT's Katelyn Diegnau and Emily Stauter had consecutive kills as the deficit shrank to 19-14, but Allie Pawlitschek served consecutive aces and Addison Fraze ended the set with a kill at 25-16.
The Jaguars led 2-0 in the second set before Loyola scored 10 straight points, with Frutiger getting a pair of kills. The Jaguars took advantage of some Loyola hitting errors to close within 20-16, but the Crusaders scored the final five points, with Allie Pawlitschek serving another ace and Frutiger smacking the final kill.
"I think we got on a roll," Frutiger said. "Sienna, Addi, Allie ... we all did a nice job attacking."
A 12-1 run, capped by a pair of service aces by Sienna Pawlitschek, put the Crusaders in control at 13-4 in the third set. Fraze made a couple of kills, but MLGHECT's Michaelah Petrowiak had three kills to keep it close at 19-12.
However, Fraze ended the match with a kill, helping the Crusaders get that first victory. Loyola had eight ace serves in the final set.
"A lot of us had been getting down that last two games; everyone was so conscious about playing," Frutiger said. "I thought we were more scrappy tonight, and we had better team spirit. This will really help us build some confidence."
Frutiger had a team-high nine kills and two ace serves, and Fraze added eight kills and 10 digs. Sienna Pawlitschek and Allie Pawlitschek each served three aces. Gabby Bemmels made 20 assists.
Petrowiak led the Jaguars with six kills, and Johnnie Zaharia made two ace serves.
Loyola (1-4) plays again Thursday at Nicollet. MLGHECT (1-2) plays at Northrop on Thursday, hosting Cleveland.
"Getting that first win really feels good," Nixon said. "I felt like we had a sense of urgency and didn't watch too many balls hit the floor. There were only a couple of times where it looked like we were confused. This should give us a lot more confidence going forward."
St. Clair 3, Nicollet 0: Brooke Sonnek had eight kills to lead the Cyclones to a home sweep of the Valley match.
Scores were 25-8, 27-25, 25-19.
Caroline Schimek made 25 assists, and Lily Sonnek had seven digs.
St Clair plays Thursday at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial. Nicollet hosts Loyola on Thursday.
