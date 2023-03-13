ST. PETER — Monday’s Section 2A, South Subsection boys basketball championship resembled a game that could have been played many years ago using a peach basket and ladder.
In the end, Mankato Loyola’s ability to use the four fouls they had to give protected a 33-32 lead over the final two minutes as the Crusaders downed Martin County West for a third time this season at Gustavus’ Lund Center.
Loyola, which defeated the Mavericks 74-67 and 42-39 during the regular season, took a 33-27 lead when senior guard Lawson Godfrey swished a free-throw line fadeaway with 4:31 remaining. After senior guard Mitchell Weber nailed a 3-pointer and a left-handed banker to pull MCW (17-12) within 33-32 with 2:22 to go, the Crusaders (21-8) used three fouls over the final 40 seconds to force a 35-foot desperation shot at the buzzer.
“You rarely score over 50 against MCW because they like to control the tempo,” Loyola coach Sam Carlson said. “We played into their favor. There’s one thing you can do against their zone and that’s make some shots to get them out of it. We didn’t make any shots but we kept shooting them. We should have gone to the rim a little bit more, but they really shut down the inside.
“I am just proud of our guys because sometimes you have to win ugly and that’s about as ugly as you can win right there. We had chances to make some free throws at the end, but we didn’t and we still won. We looked up and saw we had only two fouls so we wanted to use some time and then get a foul. It was a grind but survive and advance really came through today.”
Each team hit two 3-pointers — Godfrey and Carter Zimmerman for Loyola along with Hunter Schmidt and Zach Anderson for the Mavericks — over the first eight minutes of play. Anderson’s eight-point flurry — a driving hoop, a right-side 3-pointer and head-on 8-foot runner — put MCW in front 16-9. Jake Sizer’s top-of-the-key three and Zimmerman’s baseline drive helped the ‘Saders get within 18-14 at the break.
“We started making a few more shots in the second half,” Godfrey, who finished with 17 points and four rebounds, said. “We were able to hold the lead by playing good defense. It’s super hard to beat a good team like that three times because they’re so well coached with both stars and role players.
“I never liked shooting here but the backdrop wasn’t that much of a factor. We were off in the first half with our shooting, it’s as simple as that. We knew we had to stop their two big guns from scoring. I didn’t want to lose because when we lose it’s over. We can’t get comfortable against anybody and that’s maybe why the shots weren’t falling. ... We kept it close because or our defense.”
Trailing 22-18, Godfrey’s 16-footer and head-on 3-pointers produced a one-point lead before triples from Godfrey and Zimmerman helped expand the margin to 33-27. Zimmerman ended up with 10 points while Sizer chipped in six. Anderson paced the Mavericks with 13 points and eight rebounds while Weber chipped in nine points and Wyatt Williamson pulled down eight boards.
“It was a really tough game but we came out and executed better in the second half,” Zimmerman said.”It was a grind offensively for both teams. We wanted to slowly bring down the clock at the end because we had fouls to give. That set it up for the end where (Anderson) was in a rush to shoot it.”
Loyola, which connected on 13 of 39 for 33 percent compared to the Mavericks’ 13 of 31 for 41.9 percent, will face Cedar Mountain in Thursday’s 6 p.m. title game at Bresnan Arena.
