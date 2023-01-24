Mankato Loyola cured its sluggish-start issues Tuesday night as the Crusaders erupted for 61 first-half points in a 84-47 Valley Conference boys basketball win over Alden-Conger at Fitzgerald gym.
Loyola (12-5 overall, 9-1 in Valley) reeled off the first 23 points in the contest and coasted the rest of the way. Senior forward Lawson Godfrey fired through 23 points over the opening 18 minutes while senior forward Simon Morgan put through 17. The Crusaders, which ended up 37 of 69 from the field for 53.6 percent compared to the Knights’ 19 of 54 for 35.1 percent, collected 22 assists on 27 made baskets.
“We’ve been kind of frustrated with how slow we start and how little we’ve gotten out in transition,” Godfrey, who also pulled down six rebounds, said. “We thought we’d pass it down the floor to get going early and it worked out for us. We’ve also been lacking mentally in our man defense so we focused on that as well.
“We made a lot of improvements in our man defense. These guys are all my best friends and I just love playing with them. It makes things a lot easier and more fun when you come out here and play with your best friends.”
After Parker Hintz’s close-range banker ended the Knights 0 of 11 shooting streak, junior guard Quinn Kelly’s right-side 3-pointer sparked another 13-3 surge which produced a 36-5 cushion on Morgan’s fastbreak off a turnover. Godfrey then closed out the half with four 3-pointers and a trio of driving hoops to expand the margin to 61-16 at the break.
“We showed up on defense, we shared the ball and we got out and ran,” Loyola coach Sam Carlson said. “We had a lot of assists and that’s what we strive to do. We have a lot of guys who can score and today we made that extra pass a lot.
“It’s always fun to get a lot of kids in the game and we were able to start out fast to get Fitz rocking. We really did the little things well in the first half. We moved the ball well against their zone and just didn’t settle for threes. We were able to get it inside and then when we kicked it outside we were able to hit our shots. We wanted to work on some things in the second half and they came out ready to play and hit some shots.”
Alden-Conger (6-8) scored the initial 13 points of the second half and wound up outscoring the Crusaders 31-23 behind 10 points from Kyle Honstad along with eight points apiece from Quentin Guanella and Andrew Wasmoen.
“We came out today ready to fire offensively,” Morgan, who totaled 12 rebounds and six assists, said. “We were able to drive to the rim and find the open man. We definitely made an effort to get the ball inside and once we did that it opened up the three-ball for us. We were able to get our feet set and make some shots. It was good to see everybody get a chance to play.”
Loyola, which won the boards 42-29 and committed fewer turnovers 16-12, received a team-best 10 assists from senior guard Josh Kann.
The Crusaders play Tuesday at Cleveland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.