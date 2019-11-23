PUEBLO, COLO. -- Colorado State-Pueblo, the No. 5-ranked scoring defense in Division II, allowed only 145 yards and defeated Augustana 17-0 in the opening round of the Super Region 4 football playoffs Saturday.
CSU-Pueblo quarterback Jordan Kitna completed 22 of 30 passes for 210 yards, and the Thunderwolves rushed for 137 yards.
CSU-Pueblo will play at Minnesota State at 1 p.m. Saturday in the region semifinals.
In other region games, third-seeded Colorado School of Mines rallied from a 21-7 deficit to defeat Sioux Falls 24-21, kicking the winning field goal with three seconds to play. Texas A&M-Commerce upset No. 2-seeded Tarleton State 23-16.
Texas A&M Conmmerce will play at Colorado School of Mines on Saturday.
