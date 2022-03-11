MANKATO — When Tayla Stuttley came to Minnesota State, the women’s basketball program was struggling some. It was good enough to win games but not able to compete with the top teams in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
But through hard work, both on the court and away from it, the culture within the program began to change.
“When I was a freshman, things were a little more laid-back, and we really had to work to change the culture, on and off the court,” said Stuttley, now a “Super Senior” playing in her fifth season with the Mavericks. “It kind of started to change in my sophomore season. We had to get the chemistry right.”
The Mavericks are making their third NCAA appearance, but first since 2015, in coach Emilee Thiesse’s 10 seasons as the head coach, taking on top-seeded Fort Hays State at 5 p.m. Friday in the opening game of the Central Region tournament.
“We needed to change the culture,” Thiesse said. “We don’t want to be a team that’s just happy to get to the tournament and be an 8 seed. We wanted to be one of the teams that can win it.”
The transformation of a team that went 13-17 in 20017-18 to an NCAA at-large selection started with an attitude shift, especially on defense. The Mavericks began to play fullcourt, harassing defense, trying to force mistakes, wear down opponents and make them uncomfortable.
The pesky defense will be important against the taller Fort Hays team, ranked No. 4 in Division II.
“With our style, it’s tough to match up with,” Thiesse said. “When you don’t have a lot of time to get ready for an opponent, which you never play, we can just focus on ourselves and what we do. Fort Hays is big, but that doesn’t really change the way we play.”
Minnesota State is fifth in Division II with 14.6 steals per game and have forced 648 turnovers, which is seventh best in Division II.
The defense provides a spark to the offense, which averages 79.0 points, tops in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and 12th in Division II.
Sophomore guard Joey Batt is the catalyst, leading the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game while also posting team-highs of 69 steals and 104 assists. Freshman guard Destinee Bursch is averaging 11.6 with 49 steals, and senior Maddy Olson is averaging 9.7 points with 62 steals.
“We have so much competitiveness on this team,” Stuttley said. “We take pride in going end to end, 40 minutes. We play with a chip on our shoulder.”
Stuttley said it’s been rewarding to watch the program improve each year, integrating a new freshman class each year to provide help on the court and develop friendships off the court.
“This is very exciting for our team,” Stuttley said. “We hope to make the most of this opportunity.”
