Dakota Wendell admits that she’s pretty superstitious.
After all, it runs in the family.
She’s worn a white headband for every Minnesota State soccer game she’s played in but one. And when the game’s not being played, she makes sure to avoid stepping on any line painted on the pitch.
“Even when we warm up in practice, I don’t like to touch the line at all,” the senior All-American said. “When we run out for our handshake, I never touch the center circle line.”
Said Minnesota State coach Brian Bahl: “She’s a chip off the old block.”
Wendell steps over the lines. Her dad took flying leaps over them.
“I don’t leap so dramatically,” Wendell said. “He was a little dramatic.”
As a Major League Baseball player, Wendell’s dad, Turk Wendell, was famous for bounding over foul lines on his way to and from the pitcher’s mound.
There were other antics, too, over the right-hander’s 11-year career with the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies.
He sometimes chewed black licorice on the field and could be spotted in the dugout brushing his teeth between innings. He slammed down the rosin bag, waved to the center fielder and drew crosses in the dirt behind the rubber.
“I do not brush my teeth (during games),” Dakota Wendell said. “I’m really superstitious though. Some people can do things, and they don’t seem to really think about it. But if I don’t do something (in a routine), I’m just like ... crazy.”
Father and daughter often have discussed the things that go along with playing sports at a high level, including the quirks.
“Humans are creatures of habit,” Turk Wendell said in a phone interview. “Through success and failure, you come up with a routine.”
Turk Wendell played from 1993 to 2004 and had a career record of 36-33 with 33 saves. He was an important middle reliever for the Mets when they made their run to the World Series in 2000 (they lost in five games to the Yankees). He wore No. 99 and often pitched while wearing a necklace adorned with bear claws and elk teeth that came from big game that he hunted and bagged.
“I have a single elk-tooth necklace,” said Dakota, who wears No. 19. “I’m going to start wearing that this season before games. I can’t wear it during games.”
A center forward and sometime-midfielder, Dakota Wendell led the Mavericks in scoring last season with 17 goals and seven assists. She scored five game-winning goals and was decorated with All-American, All-Central Region and All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honors as she led MSU to a 19-3-1 record and the program’s third-straight Northern Sun tournament championship. Minnesota State advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
“Her first two years, she dealt with injuries,” Bahl said. “But last year, she was healthy and just took off. ... I think what she did last year and how she came up so clutch was something we definitely needed. We’re looking forward to her echoing that this year.”
The Mavericks are ranked No. 25 in the United Soccer Coaches Division II preseason poll.
Besides Wendell, they return senior midfielder Alesha Duccini (4 goals, 4 assists last season), a first-team, all-conference pick; senior goalkeeper Alexa Rabune (19 wins, 12 shutouts), junior forward Molly Riley (5 goals, 2 assists) and sophomore forward Jenny Vetter (4 goals, 3 assists). Vetter is one of three Mankato natives on the team, along with sophomore midfielder Shelby Lund and freshman midfielder Rachel Luedtke.
“Expectations are as high as maybe they’ve ever been,” Bahl said. “We lost some key pieces, but I like this team a lot. This team has a chance to be as good as any we’ve had here in a long time. Sky’s the limit.”
The Mavericks did lose their second- and third-leading scorers, Morgan Cottew (11 goals, 13 assists) and Julia Zach (7 goals, 6 assists), to graduation.
“Last year, a lot of the reason I had the season I had was because of the seniors that we lost,” Wendell said. “And I wanted to keep winning so we could keep playing with them. And to win, we had to score goals. And that’s what I do. I just do that.”
The Mavericks played an exhibition game on Friday at Wisconsin-La Crosse, and after a home exhibition against Luther on Tuesday, they begin the regular season on Sept. 8 against Missouri Southern at Kansas City, Mo.
“The three years I’ve been here, we’ve been pretty consistent, winning the conference tournament every year,” Wendell said. “We would like to win both the conference and conference tournament, that’s the ideal hope. Right now we’re just preparing for the season, getting all the rust off.”
As for her dad, Turk Wendell lives in Iowa now and makes sure to get to as many as his kids’ games as he can. Dakota’s brother, Wyatt, pitches at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa.
“I’m extremely proud of her,” Turk Wendell said of Dakota. “It’s so nice when someone had dedicated their life to doing something that hard work pays off. … Her accolades are a testament to how hard she’s worked but also should be attributed to her teammates as well. I can’t thank (Bahl and assistant coach Ben Jones) enough for the college experience she’s had.”
Whenever Turk Wendell gets to Mankato for a game, there’s another ritual that that Dakota makes sure she never misses:
“I always hug him at halftime,” she said.
