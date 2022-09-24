MANKATO — Three weeks ago, Camden Dean didn't make the trip to Bemidji State for the season-opener. On Saturday, the true freshman quarterback was under center, trying to lead Minnesota State to a game-winning drive.
"You always have to prepare like you're the starter," Dean said. "Football is a game where players go down (with injury), and it's happened. It's next man up. I prepared today, watched a lot of film, and the coaches put us in position to make plays."
Dean, the third quarterback used by Minnesota State this season, won his first start, and the Mavericks' defense made an interception in the end zone in the final seconds of a 31-28 victory over Mary in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football game Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium. It would have been the Mavericks' first loss to Mary in program history and disappointed a homecoming crowd of 5,787.
"Mary makes you earn every point, and we definitely earned everything we got today," Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. "They try to make you make mistakes. We got down 14-0, but we showed resiliency and fought back."
Mary went right down the field on its first possession, taking the lead on a 15-yard pass.
The Mavericks tried to answer, but missed a field goal. Dean, who at this time last year was leading Lakeville South to a state championship and was expected to redshirt this season, was 5 of 5 for 61 yards.
Mary added another touchdown before the Mavericks got on the board. The Mavericks made a nine-play drive that ended with Dean's 4-yard run, and Damian Chowaniec made the PAT with 13:20 to play in the second quarter.
An interception by Mary inside the 10 ended up helping Minnesota State. After a third-down sack by Grant Nagel at the 1, Trey Vaval returned the ensuing punt 43 yards to the 6. On the next play, Dean, who played just a bit more than a quarter in last week's game at Northern State, ran around end for the tying touchdown.
A 51-yard kick return by Vaval got the Mavericks started in the third quarter, and four plays later, Dean found Isaiah Emauel wide open on a 32-yard score for a 21-14 lead.
After another fourth-down stop, the Mavericks marched 12 plays before Chowaniec kicked a 34-yard field goal with 6:11 remaining in the third quarter. The Mavericks ran the ball eight straight times, the best series for the offensive line.
"It was our plan going into the game (to run the ball more), but in the first half, the plan got a little lopsided," Hoffner said. "In the second half, we tried to run the ball a lot, and I thought the offensive line did a great job."
Mary got a touchdown back at the end of the third quarter, then took the lead at 28-24 just couple minutes later.
The Mavericks had a promising drive end at the Mary 7 on a fumble, then got the ball back at their own 40 with 5:29 to play. Dean completed three passes for 48 yards, and the running backs gained 11 yards, capped by a 6-yard go-ahead run by Shenn Butler Lawson with 1:57 to play.
"I'm a big believer in things happen for a reason," Dean said. "I rallied around the guys. We talked today about being a good third- and fourth-quarter team."
Mary still had one final push, needing to use the backup quarterback. The drive, aided by a late-hit penalty, made it to the MSU 1, but on third down, linebacker Trent Carpenter deflected a pass and linebacker Jacob Daulton made a diving, twisting interception in the end zone.
Dean finished with 15 completions in 23 attempts for 227 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Butler Lawson rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
The Mavericks' defense yielded 506 yards of offense but stopped 3 of 6 fourth-down plays and made four sacks. Vaval led the team with eight tackles.
"We have to learn as an offense, and a team, that when we have a team on the ropes, it's go time," Hoffner said.
The Mavericks (3-1) begin South Division play Saturday at Concordia-St. Paul.
Chad Courrier
