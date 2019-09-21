ST. PAUL -- Three-and-out. That was the Minnesota State defense's slogan Saturday.
On a day when the offense sputtered, struggling to finish drives, the Mavericks' defense made sure it didn't matter much.
Allowing only 134 yards and eight first downs, Minnesota State defeated Concordia-St. Paul 29-3 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football game Saturday. Seven of the Bears' possessions lasted three plays or less.
"It was a very impressive day for the defense," Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. "We've been healthy, and the coaches have been putting our guys in position to make plays. The combination of all those things, giving up 7 and 3 points in two games, is very special in college football today."
The No. 3-rated Mavericks are now the only undefeated team remaining in the Northern Sun.
Minnesota State scored its first touchdown near the end of the opening quarter, with J.D. Ekowa passing 12 yards to Tyler Schmidt. Luke Williams' PAT made it 7-0.
In the second quarter, Justin Taormina finished a 77-yard drive with a 13-yard score on a draw play. Williams added another PAT for a 14-0 lead.
Williams missed a pair of field goals in the first half, the final one coming from 25 yards near the end of the second quarter.
The Mavericks had 200 yards of offense, while the Bears had only 44 yards, converting just 1 of 6 third-down plays.
Midway through the third quarter, Minnesota State made it 17-0 on Ashton Garner's 30-yard field goal. Garner added a 42-yard field goal later in the quarter for a 20-0 lead.
The defense forced a safety midway through the fourth quarter when Jack Curtis and Zach Robertson combined for a tackle in the end zone. Kaleb Sleezer capped the Mavericks' scoring with a 1-yard run to make it 29-0 with 3:07 to play.
Concordia broke the shutout with a 44-yard field goal in the final minute.
Jack Leius paced the Mavericks' defense with seven tackles, including 4.5 for a loss, while Robertson added six tackles and recovered a fumble. Alex Goettl also had a fumble recovery, and Cole Schroedermeier made his third interception of the season. The Mavericks had 13 tackles for loss and three sacks.
Nate Gunn, who didn't play in the first quarter, rushed for 103 yards, the 22nd 100-yard game of his career, as the Mavericks had 232 yards rushing. The passing game produced just 166 yards.
Minnesota State (3-0) returns home for its next two games, beginning Saturday against Winona State.
"We play the best two teams in the next two weeks," Hoffner said. "We'll find out quickly if we're contenders or pretenders."
