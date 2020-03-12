MINNEAPOLIS — Coach Tyler Kaus knew that Thursday could be the last game for the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team, but he didn't tell his players before they took the court.
"I wanted their focus to be on the game," he said. "I didn't want them thinking about what-ifs, and we'd figure out tomorrow, tomorrow. I didn't want to put more pressure on them."
In what turned out to be a must-win game, the Bucs defeated Heritage Christian Academy 58-46 in the quarterfinals of the Class A girls basketball tournament Thursday at the University of Minnesota's Maturi Pavilion. It was the first state-tournament game in program history for WEM.
A statement from the Minnesota High School league was released about the same time as the opening tip Thursday, stating that, among other things, the consolation games of the state tournament were being cancelled due to concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We had no idea," WEM junior Toryn Richards said. "We found out when we were on the bench in the last minute."
Brielle Bartelt got the WEM offense started with three baskets, and Richards' 3-pointer tied the game at 9 at the 13-minute mark.
The Bucs started to pull away a few minutes later, with Kylie Pittman nailing three 3-pointers in a 14-2 run that put WEM ahead 23-13. The halftime lead was 25-15, with Bartelt scoring 10 points.
"We've been a second-half team all season," Richards said. "We knew the first five minutes would be important, and then we had to keep it up."
The Bucs stormed out in the second half, going on a 19-3 run. Bartelt scored nine straight and Pittman hit two more 3-pointers, and the lead ballooned to 44-18 with 11:30 to play.
"We always talk about how important the first five minutes is," Kaus said. "We wanted to keep playing good defense, and offensively, we came out guns blazing. (The lead) went from 10 to 20 pretty fast."
Heritage Christian, which was averaging 66.9 points, was able to close the gap with an 11-0 run against the WEM reserves, but the Bucs survived to play two more games.
"We were pretty good defensively today, but we've been doing that all year," Kaus said. "We've done a great job of executing and taking away the other team's strengths. Offensively, we're getting better and better, and we're finally starting to put it all together."
Bartelt led the Bucs with 23 points, making 8 of 8 free throws. Pittman made 5 of 7 3-pointers for 15 points, and Richards scored 14 points. Trista Hering grabbed seven rebounds.
"We talked in the locker room (after the section championship game) that it wasn't enough to just get (to the state tournament)," Pittman said. "We wanted to come up here and make some noise, and we did."
WEM (27-4) plays Minneota in the Class A semifinals at noon Friday at Williams Arena.
"Everyone just wants to keep playing together," Richards said. "We want to go as far as we can."
