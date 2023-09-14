The No. 9-ranked Mankato West volleyball team used an aggressive serving game and a stingy defensive effort to sweep Faribault 25-16, 25-16. 25-10 Thursday night in a Big Nine Conference match at the West gym.
Freshman outside hitter Maleah Grunst, who moved to middle hitter after an injury sidelined Tori Tosch late in Game 1, ripped 11 kills, and junior middle hitter Addison Kuiper pounded nine as the Scarlets improved to 7-3, 5-0 in the Big Nine.
Senior setter Brooklyn Geerdes tallied 24 assists for the winners, who also received 16 digs from senior libero Allison Banse and nine from junior defensive specialist Valencia Carrera.
“I feel we really pulled together after a mishap took our middles out,” West coach Stacy Jackson said. “We had some people step up into spots they haven’t really worked at. We didn’t get a ton of blocks, but we can really dig the ball up and that saved us a lot.
“Even though were are short, we can get to the ball and that’s huge. It’s pretty fun to see them serve aggressively and not miss because there’s a risk when you serve like that. It is just so fun to see these kids figure things out and step up.”
Leading 13-9 in the opening set, Grunst fired three straight kills and Kuiper nailed a middle spike to help the Scarlets take a 17-10 lead. After the Falcons (0-5, 0-2) trimmed the margin to 18-15, junior outside hitter Aubrey Doyscher’s ace spike and junior outside hitter Ella Olson’s winner sparked a game-ending 7-1 surge that ended on Tosch’s middle blast.
Grunst ended up with six kills in the game.
“I just needed to do what my team needed,” Grunst said of her position switch. “There’s more blocking involved and you’re hitting at different angles. I think our setter-hitter connections were good. We had a lot of aces with our serving, our hitting was on and our passing was really good.
“Our setter has been killing it so you have to give it to her. We’ve been working a lot on setter-hitter connection in our practices over the first part of the season. I like the way we get along and all the laughs we have together.”
West, which connected on 13 service aces, used a five-point service run from Carrera and a four-point run from Olson to erase at 9-7 deficit in Game 2. Banse and Carrera also shined on the defensive end as each game up with a pair of diving digs to allow the Scarlets to finish off rallies with kills from Olson and senior Lydia Sandvig, who chipped in six kills over the final two sets.
“We really played together as a team and got everything clicking,” Geerdes said. “Our offense is getting faster and cleaner so it was nice to see everything connect. I just try to spread the ball around to get everybody going until we start getting those big kills at the end. We practice defense every day in practice so we’re used to having the ball out of system. We make it work and connect with plays even when they’re broken.”
Trailing 6-4 in Game 3, Olson’s slicing kills off the block and a pair of rockets by Grunst began a 10-1 surge that featured a six-point service run by Carrera. Sandvig’s back-to-back kills stretched the advantage before Kuiper’s kill finished things off.
Carrera led the Scarlets with four ace serves while Geerdes added three.
West is home against Hutchinson on Monday.
