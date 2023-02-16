MANKATO — A balanced scoring attack and a swarming defensive effort Thursday night propelled Mankato East to a 66-47 Big Nine Conference girls basketball win over Mankato West at the West gym.
Junior guard Macy Birkholz nailed four 3-pointers in finishing with a game-high 19 points for the Cougars (17-6, 15-4 in Big Nine), while junior forward Ellie Edberg added 16 points and senior guard Peyton Stevermer tallied 13.
East connected on 26 of 55 from the field for 47.2% compared to the Scarlets’ 17 of 47 for 36.1%.
“They were guarding me tight and not really letting me catch the ball,” said Birkholz, who also came up with seven rebounds, four assists and five steals. “We knew that coming in so we tried to get Peyton more shots and for me to set screens to open up other players. We were able to get more players involved.
“If they’re not going to let you shoot, you have to find other ways to score and I missed a few layups. We were able to get everybody the ball and we were able to push the pace to begin the second half. We were then able to close the door at the end.”
West (11-13, 11-9) fell behind 16-6 and 31-17 before a 9-2 run to end the half closed the gap to 33-26 on senior guard Landry Dubeau’s right-side 3-pointer in the waning seconds. Sophomore guard Rachel Younge and junior guard Maddie Bode also hit triples in the surge.
Dubeau and Teresa Kiewiet put through 12 apiece for the Scarlets, who had their seven-game winning streak snapped.
“They were able to break our press pretty well to get some wide open looks,” said Kiewiet, who also totaled five rebounds and four assists. “We were able to get back in it, but East is a tough team with a lot of shot makers. They were able to hit their open shots, and we just turned the ball over too much.
“We shared the ball and found the open person. We were getting good looks when we could run our sets, but we had too many sloppy passes and they were able to get a lot of easy points off of them.”
Junior power forward Hailey Petzel hit a pair of close-range hoops to begin the second half before Birkholz’s putback and top-of-the-key 3-pointer helped stretch the lead to 48-31 with 11:31 to go.
Birkholz then converted a three-point play off a fastbreak drive and another head-on 3. Stevermer, who ended up with five assists and five steals, also buried a 3-pointer as the Cougars pulled away.
“We were able to make some shots in the second half to get that nice lead,” East coach Rob Stevermer said. “Our defense was the key. We gave them too many offensive rebounds in the first half so we had to clean that up.
“We take a lot of pride in our defense and we really try to dial in. We have good defenders on the perimeter, and that helps a lot. Our two big girls — Hailey Petzel and Kylinn Stangl — are also strong defending around the basket. We were moving well without the ball, and it was fun to watch.”
Freshman Livi Downs grabbed eight rebounds and handed out four assists for the Scarlets, who were outrebounded 33-29 and committed more turnovers 20-11.
“East went on a nice run, but credit to our players for hitting some big 3s before halftime to keep us in it,” West coach Julia Battern said. “We need to do a lot of things well to beat solid teams like East, and shoot the ball is one. East is a very physical defensive team. They’re not afraid of contact so we knew coming in that we’d have show a lot of ball toughness.”
Both teams are in action Tuesday with West hosting Red Wing and East traveling to Albert Lea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.