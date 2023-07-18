With a favorable schedule ahead, the Mankato MoonDogs opened a seven-game home stand Tuesday night at ISG Field by flashing the leather in a 5-3 Northwoods League win over Bismarck in front of 1,466 fans.
Mankato, which has seven remaining games against teams they’ve dominated this season in Bismarck and Minot, came up with a bevy of defensive gems — led by slick-fielding shortstop Brody Harding (Illinois) — to hold off a scrappy effort by the Larks, who are now 1-8 this season vs. the MoonDogs and have been outscored 83-37.
“We lost a tough one the other day in Thunder Bay and had the off day to regroup,” Harding said. “We were all excited to be here today, and it was fun being able to come out on top. Our pitchers are always told to trust the guys behind you so it’s always nice to make plays for them. To be honest, there’s been times when I haven’t so it was nice to step up for them.
“I got lucky on that one over my head. I got a good first step on it and just happened to be in the right place at the right time. ... Sometimes in baseball things don’t fall your way, but we found a way to pull this one out tonight despite getting outhit (9-8).”
Bismarck (19-30, 3-12 in second half) scored the game’s initial run in the top of the third after MoonDogs’ starter John Lundgren struck out the side an inning earlier. Center fielder Nick Oakly’s double into the right-fielder corner set up Jackson Beaman’s sacrifice fly.
Mankato (28-20, 9-6) tied things in the bottom of the frame when left fielder Jake Duer drew a lead-off walk, advanced to third base on third baseman Angelo Aleman’s blooper into center field and scored on second baseman Dustin Crenshaw’s liner to deep center field.
Center fielder Kai Roberts paced the ‘Dogs with three hits while Crenshaw chipped in pair and scored the winning run in the eighth.
Harding turned a soft liner into an inning-ending double play in the fourth before right-fielder Max Williams’ one-hop rocket to catcher Ariel Amas kept the Larks off the scoreboard in the fifth.
Mankato went ahead 2-1 in the fourth after Bismarck starter Colton Dorsey recorded the first two outs. Harding lined a single into left field, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on Duer’s double to right field.
“This was an important win after coming off the loss to Thunder Bay,” Roberts said. “We need to finish things off strong going down the stretch and this was a good start. I wasn’t actually feeling real good at the plate, but I put the bat on the ball and things worked out in my favor. This is an important stretch for us, and if we can win the games we’re supposed to, we should make the playoffs.”
Bismarck drew even in the sixth when Beaman belted a solo shot over the left-center field fence. Lundgren exited after setting down the next three hitters, finishing with six strikeouts and three walks, while giving up four hits.
After Crenshaw’s RBI single put the MoonDogs up 3-2 in the sixth, things got interesting as Louis Magers worked out of jam in the seventh and right-hander Luke McCollough bailed him out an inning later. Bismarck scored a run on Brock Kleszez’s RBI single and filled the sacks when McCollough came in to get three outs unscathed.
“I just trusted myself and my fielders,” McCollough said. “I knew we’d make some plays. I was able to get a little chipper right back at me and then get that double play on a liner to first. I was just trying to get them to take some poor swings and make outs. I went out there with all the confidence in the world because we came too far to let this one get away from us.”
Mankato scored twice in the eighth on only one hit — Roberts’ infield single — before McCollough got an infield out to end things with runners on second and third base.
“We had some big defensive plays to save some runs,” MoonDogs’ manager Danny Kneeland said. “It was kind of fun to see our defense come through tonight. We’re at the point where we battling some injuries, but they’re running out there and not complaining about it so if we can keep our guys healthy, I like our chances going forward.”
The teams play again Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.
