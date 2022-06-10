NORTH MANKATO — The Mankato West softball team flashed the leather Friday afternoon at Caswell Park in delivering a 5-1 win over Big Nine Conference rival Winona in the Class AAA championship tilt at Caswell Park.
West, which fell to the Winhawks in last year's state semifinals 7-6 and in this year's regular-meeting 7-5, came up with huge defensive gems from the start to complement the effort of senior right-hander Abbi Stierlen.
Stierlen gave up seven hits while striking out three and walking three, two intentionally. She also added a game-clinching two-run double in the bottom of the sixth.
"It all starts with defense, and that's been our motto since I started here," West coach Don Krusemark said. "Defense wins championships so we spend a lot of time on all situations to be familiar with them. We don't want to keep guessing and end up in snowball fights.
"I can't say enough about the team aspect and how all 18 (players) were ready to go. It's not only the players on the field, but it's the players in the dugout who contribute as well. This is a team personified, and it's just a pleasure to coach them. Winona puts a lot of pressure on you all the time, and the big thing for us today was keeping their top two hitters off the bases."
West (23-4) tallied a run in the bottom of the first when senior second baseman Lani Schoper lofted a double down the left-field line and advanced to third base on senior first baseman Lauryn Douglas' bullet that Schoper had to hurdle over. Douglas' heads-up play to stay out of a double play on Stierlen's hard hit grounder produced the game's initial run.
After the Winhawks (23-2) tied things in the second on a single from Kayla Robinson and Alma Johnson's RBI double into the right-field corner, the Scarlets escaped further damage when junior shortstop Breck Carlson started a 6-3-5 double play.
West then took advantage of a 'Hawks' miscue to take a 2-1 lead in the third on senior DP Carly Nelson's RBI single up the middle.
Stierlen blanked the explosive hitting Winhawks the rest of the way with plenty of help from teammates. Senior third baseman Lauren Raberge, who along with Stierlen and Douglas were named to the all-tournament team, came up with a trio of defensive gems before Carlson's sensational diving snag and ensuing scramble to dive on second base with the bases loaded in the fourth kept momentum on the West side.
"I saw it going up the middle, and I knew I had to stop it because the bases were loaded," Carlson said. "I just had to do anything I could to get it. Once I got it, I just crawled over there and tagged the bag with the ball.
"Our defense has been amazing all year. We had some spots to fill, but we were able to do that. ... We're like family and we lift each other up when we're down."
West, which left 10 players on base compared to the Winhawks' 11, sent nine hitters to the plate to expand the lead to 5-1 in the sixth frame.
Raberge and eighth-grade catcher Lydia Banse both singled to get things going before a walk to Schoper filled the sacks. Douglas then drew a one-out walk before Stierlen hit a towering shot the glanced off the center-field fence for a two-run double.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game, but we came into it very focused and battled the whole way through," Stierlen said. "My defense has been good behind me all year so I am able to relax and put my trust in them. I've been struggling hitting the whole tournament so I just needed to calm myself and hit it. ... This is a moment I'll never forget."
Schoper, who recorded the final out on an infield pop-up, led the Scarlets with two hits and a pair of runs while Stierlen drove in three runs.
"It was cool to have a Big Nine matchup, and we knew it would be a battle," Schoper said. "It was just a matter of who brought more energy today, and we brought so much energy between our fans and our players. Everyone just trusted each other, and if we made an error we just picked each other up. We were great teammates today.
"Catching that last ball was the best feeling ever. I was hoping it would come to me because we've been working so hard and we wanted to celebrate as a team. ...To accomplish this goal means the world to us. We showed grit all year and the way we trust each other and never give up is what's I will remember about this team."
Robinson was the lone Winhawk with two hits while losing pitcher Ava Hamsund allowed seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.
"We were all really excited to play and had great energy in the dugout," Douglas said. "Abbi pitched a hell of a tournament, and our defense behind her was solid. We had our ups and downs, but we started to play really well together late in the season and knew what we had to do. We have great hitters up and down the lineup, we don't really have a top or bottom."
Chisago Lakes won the third-place game, defeating Simley 8-2. St. Anthony Vollage defeated Benilde-St. Margaret's 10-0 in five innings in the consolation championship.
