Mankato West’s combination of a swarming defense, solid transition game and good ball movement Tuesday keyed an 83-49 Big Nine Conference girls victory over Albert Lea at the West gym.
Junior guard Briana Stoltzman tallied 21 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists as the Scarlets improved to 13-6, 11-4 in the Big Nine. A trio of Scarlets — senior guard Holly Wiste, sophomore guard Malani Schoper and junior wing Emily Fitterer — put through 12 points apiece, while senior power forward Claire Hemstock added 11 points.
“I thought our players did a nice job of executing the things we talked about before the game,” West coach Julia Battern said. “Our focus was to get out and run to score in transition. Our girls were really filling the lanes and running the floor well. Everybody was doing a nice job of passing the ball up the court so that was good to see.
“We were able to contain a couple of their better players. It was a team effort and it was nice to get everyone on the court contributing. We tried a couple of different things defensively tonight and overall it went all right.”
Albert Lea (6-13, 6-9 in Big Nine) trailed only 7-4 three minutes into the contest before Fitterer’s hoop off Stoltzman’s assist sparked an 11-0 run which produced a 18-4 advantage. Stoltzman nailed a top-of-the-key triple in the surge while Hemstock came up with a head-on 8-footer and a transition drive.
“We really try to emphasize the fundamentals and work on pushing the ball,” said Fitterer, who also had three assists. “We’re just trying to play our best basketball with communication and enthusiasm from everyone. We have a lot of great guards so we like putting on a lot of defensive pressure. We were able to transition and help each other out.
“Balanced scoring is super important for us. We play for each other and we want to get everyone open. We did that well by executing screens and playing together. There’s no one out there that can do it alone, and we need to finish games strong.”
West, which forced 23 turnovers and dominated the glass 29-18, stretched its lead to 44-23 at the break behind Stoltzman’s 11 points along with Wiste’s and Schoper’s eight.
After the Tigers trimmed the deficit to 51-34 at the 12:57 mark, Stoltzman’s head-on 3-pointer and Teresa Kiewiet’s 18-footer off the right baseline began a 14-0 burst which gave the Scarlets a 73-39 cushion with 5:13 to go.
“Our bench helped us with our energy right out of the gates,” Stoltzman said. “It was nice to get everyone minutes so we can keep developing those players on the bench.”
Sophomore wing Annika Younge chipped in eight points for the winners, who connected on 31 of 60 from the field for 51.6% compared to the Tigers’ 16 of 32 for 50%. Sophomore guard Taya Jeffrey led Albert Lea with 15 points.
West plays Friday at Winona.
