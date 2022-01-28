MANKATO — A quick-starting Minnesota State women’s basketball team collected 23 assists on 36 field goals Friday night in remaining atop the South Division of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with an 84-70 win over Minnesota State-Moorhead at Bresnan Arena.
Sophomore guard Joey Batt put through 18 points to lead five players into double figures for the Mavericks (14-4, 10-4 in Northern Sun).
Senior guard Rylee Menster chipped in 12 points for the winners, who also received 11 points from sophomore forward Emily Russo along with 10 points apiece from freshman guards Destinee Bursch and Molly Ihle.
“When our defense creates offense for us, it really opens things up,” Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. “The more aggressive we are on defense, the more aggressive we are on offense. We’ve been using our post players in a better way. Sometimes we count on them to initiate for us and put them in a tough spot. It’s easier to find our post players when we have more cuts and good ball movement.
“We need everybody to be a loaded weapon at all times because we’re always saying ‘hunt your shot.’ We can’t run everything through one player and that big number of assists is the team we want to be. We’re not a one-on-one team and we’re not looking for one player out there. Everyone needs to be involved.”
Minnesota State took advantage of a bevy of turnovers in the early stages to build a 25-11 lead after one quarter. Senior guard Maddy Olson, who tallied nine points, six rebounds and six assists, nailed a left-side 3-pointer to begin a game-opening 11-0 run.
Russo’s inside basket and Ihle’s transition 3-pointer kept things rolling before hoops from Menster, Taylor Theusch and Bursch closed out the segment.
“We’ve talked about coming out with more intensity and give the other team a punch in the gut early,” said Batt, who also added three rebounds, four assists and three steals. “We want to make them feel our presence and then carry it on the rest of the game. We’re getting right back to playing as a team and keeping our mo-jo going.
“Our defense is always our main focus, and we take a lot of pride in it. We like to be up in their shorts to make them feel uncomfortable the whole game. It’s also a big help when we have a post presence, and we don’t have a lot of them. They were able to draw attention and then kick it out so we can be more efficient on offense.”
Menster, Batt and Ihle fired in 3-pointers early in the second period before Batt’s left-side triple sparked a half-ending 7-2 surge that produced a 52-31 cushion when Batt fired in another triple.
Mariah McKeever, who led the Dragons with 16 points, connected on a four 3-pointers over the opening 20 minutes. Moorhead turned the ball over 16 times in the half, 28 in the game.
“We’ve been working all week in practice on pushing the pace and getting up on them defensively,” Ihle said. “We were getting a lot of deflections and that gave us momentum and makes everybody feel better. Everybody likes to get up and down the floor to play at our pace and make the other team uncomfortable. ... We believe our defense creates our offense and get us into the flow of the game.”
Both teams scored 18 points in the third quarter before the Dragons won the final 10 minutes 21-14.
Minnesota State scored 31 points off turnovers and registered 32 points in the paint. The Mavericks’ bench also outscored Moorhead 39-29.
Minnesota State hosts Northern State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.