MANKATO — A sterling defensive effort propelled Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial to a 57-50 win over St. Clair on Thursday in the championship game of the Kwik Trip boys basketball holiday tournament, hosted by Bethany Lutheran.
The Knights led by as many as 22 points in the second half, but St. Clair stormed back behind the play of Devin Embacher to make it a game in the closing minutes.
Embacher finished with a game-high 18 points, all of which came in the second half.
The win was the second for LCWM in the 23-year history of the Bethany holiday tournament and avenged a double-digit loss to the Cyclones from last week.
“We defended better and shot a lot better than we did when we played them last week,” LCWM coach Logan Manska said. “Gage (McManemy) got some big rebounds for us on both ends.”
Both teams started cold as the defenses allowed few open looks. LCWM finally scored two minutes into the game when the 6-foot-4 McManemy put back an offensive rebound.
The Knights opened up a lead around the midway point of the half by going on a 6-0 run. A 3-pointer by Miles Flack, a driving layup by Zack Wells and another 3-pointer from the right baseline by Ethan Anderson staked LCWM to a 15-8 lead.
Leading 20-13, the Knights put together another run as Drew Dahl canned a 3-pointer near the top of the key, while Wells hit a free throw and a 3-pointer from the right baseline for a 27-13 advantage. LCWM stayed comfortably ahead the rest of the half, finishing with a 35-21 lead at intermission.
St. Clair’s Embacher, who scored almost at will in the opening game of the tournament, was shut down in the first half. He did not score a point as LCWM’s smothering defense did a solid job of denying him the ball.
The Knights’ D also did an excellent job of neutralizing St. Clair’s inside game. The Cyclones’ twin posts of Derek Zeldenrust and Thomas Loeffler were limited to six first-half points.
“We were determined to keep up our intensity to win this game,” said LCWM’s Flack, who finished with 13 points. “We knew (Embacher) might come around in the second half, we just had to be prepared.”
Teammate Wells agreed: “They started setting better screens for him in the second half, and he was able to get some open shots. Our coach just told us to stay calm down the stretch and make them come at us because we had the lead.”
LCWM was leading 50-30 with about 8 minutes left in the second half when St. Clair began its comeback. A 3-pointer and free throw by Embacher and a offensive putback and driving layup by Zeldenrust closed the gap to 50-37.
After Wells hit a jumper on the other end, St. Clair went on another 8-0 run. Embacher led the surge with a top of the key 3-pointer, a free-throw line jumper and a free throw. The Knights held off St. Clair the rest of the way to earn the victory.
Wells scored 15 points for the winners, and McManemy finished with 12. Brandon Meng aided the St. Clair effort with 11 points.
The win ups LCWM’s record to 8-2, while St. Clair drops to 6-2.
