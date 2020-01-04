MANKATO -- Missing the first 12 shots generally isn't a recipe for winning basketball games.
It's the kind of cold spell that will almost certainly put you behind, but more importantly, can take players out of a game mentally.
Despite the slow start on offense for the Minnesota State women's basketball team, the defense was fantastic throughout in a 70-59 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference victory over Mary on Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
"It says everything about who we are and who we want be," MSU coach Emilee Thiesse said. "Even when we don't score well, we can still win basketball games because of who we are defensively."
The Mavericks, who went 14-13 last season, have had a great first half of the season, going 8-3 and 5-2 in the conference. While the good start has certainly been nice, it hasn't came as a surprise: MSU returned almost every player from its rotation last season and added a pair of impact freshman.
"We can go with a good pace, and we know that if one of us is getting tired, that someone is going to take our place and do an even better job," post Kristi Fett said. "It really allows us to go as hard as we can when we're on the floor."
Even though the Mavericks went 3 of 19 from the field in the first quarter, Mary (11-6, 5-3 in Northern Sun) wasn't able to get a big lead. They used their strong defense to hold the Marauders to 37.8% shooting from the field, only trailing 15-8 heading into the second.
Things started better in the second, with Joey Batt hitting a 3-pointer on MSU's first possession. The Mavericks took their first lead of the game at 24-22 on a 3-pointer from Tayla Stuttley. After a stoppage for an instant replay review of an intentional foul, MSU extend the lead to 30-26 on a pair of free throws from Batt. The Mavericks took a 32-27 lead into halftime.
After extending the lead to 36-29 to begin the second half, a 7-0 run for the Marauders was capped off by 3-pointer from Lauren Rotunda. Following the timeout, the Mavericks closed the quarter on a 15-7 run, highlighted by triples from Batt and Shea Fuller. Batt finished with 17 points and four rebounds.
"We really focused on ball pressure and deflections," Fett said. "Just knowing that if we go hard there, it often leads to offense. ... To fuel our offense, we needed to get pressure on defense."
Their strong play carried over into the fourth, as MSU pulled away early in the quarter. Fett began to establish herself in the post, and Mary had no answer. MSU opened up a 14-point lead five minutes in. Fett finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.
The Mavericks out-rebounded Mary 56-50, and had 17 offensive boards. They shot 32% from the field, but held Mary to 30.3%.
"January is a tough month for everybody in this league," Thiesse said.
"The teams that separate are the ones that take it one game at a time, one practice at a time, and continue to improve."
MSU (9-3, 6-2) plays Friday against Sioux Falls at Sioux Falls, S.D.
