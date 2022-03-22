MINNEAPOLIS — How do you jumpstart a lethargic offense?
Change defenses.
Mankato East switched to a trapping, three-quarter-court defense in the second half, sparking a big final 18 minutes to defeat Mound Westonka 68-55 in the quarterfinals of the Class AAA boys basketball tournament Tuesday at Williams Arena.
"That's something we usually start the game in, but we didn't make any baskets and we kind of went brainless for a bit there," East coach Joe Madson said. "It was like we turned into high-school kids.
"In the second half, it was the game-changer, no question."
Both teams struggled to score early. East made only 2 of its first 9 shots but trailed just 9-8 after nine minutes.
Brogan Madson came off the East bench with a 3-pointer and three-point play to put the Cougars ahead 14-13, and after Mound Westonka went back in front 23-18, Giles Lancaster's baseline pullup tied the game with two minutes remaining in the half.
"(Our depth) is something we've known about all year," coach Madson said. "Up here, you only need eight or nine guys, so there's guys who haven't gotten to play much, but they've helped us get better in practice. They really get after each other, maybe too much sometimes."
Down 29-25 at halftime, the Cougars switched to the trapping defense, creating turnovers and making steals. A 9-0 run, capped by Carson Schweim's 3-pointer, put East on top 39-33 after five minutes.
B.J. Omot, who was quiet in the first half with just three points, took over on the offensive end. He had two occasions where he made a basket, stole the inbounds pass and scored again, and the Cougars opened their biggest lead at 51-36.
"We finally figured out what we were doing," senior Puolrah Gong said. "We were playing on the big court, at state, and we didn't know what to do (in the first half). I just told B.J., `None of them can guard you.' You saw it, none of them could guard him."
East made 13 free throws in the final eight minutes to protect the lead.
Omot ended up with 25 points and five steals, ending the game with a steal and thunderous dunk.
"Coach told me I had to play more physical," Omot said. "After I get a couple buckets, my energy on defense picks up."
Jalen Hayes scored 12 and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Puolrah Gong scored 10.
The Cougars shot 43.8% from the field and made 20 of 28 free throws. East had 12 steals, forced 19 turnovers and limited Mound Westonka to 30.4% shooting in the second half.
East (22-8) plays top-seeded Totino Grace in the state semifinals at noon Thursday at Williams Arena.
"We came up here to win games," coach Madson said. "We didn't come up here just to be the section champs. The guys have figured that out."
