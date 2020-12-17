Carson Deichman watched his older brother Carter train hard to make the USA triathlon team, but it never happened.
Now that Carson has qualified, he knows how much that means.
“It’s an awesome feeling,” he said. “I’ve been working for it for a couple years. I finally got there.”
Deichman, a senior at Mankato West, will compete with the USA team at the world championships at Bermuda in November. He will be one of 20 members of the national team and is ranked eighth for his age 17-year-old age class.
The ranking is based on a year’s worth of results, and even with some events getting canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, Deichman has built a strong resume.
In six events in 2020, he’s won his age group in five races, setting three course records. In 2019, he won a USA Triathlon state championship, but that was canceled this summer so he went to Iowa for a state competition, and won.
“I don’t think (the Iowa competitors) were happy that he went down there,” said Mark Deichman, Carson’s father.
Carson got started with triathlons when he was just 5 years old. His mother Candee was a triathlete, so the family would travel to events, watching her.
“We went to the Chisago Lakes triathlon, and they had kids’ race,” Carson said. “My brother and I decided we wanted to do it, and we liked it.”
Though each course is a little different, the triathlon includes a 500- to 800-yard swim, 12-mile bike race and a 5,000-kilometer run. Deichman said the running is his strongest event and also the most fun.
“That feeling when you cross the finish line, with everyone cheering, is awesome,” he said.
Deichman is a letterwinner in cross country, swimming & diving and track & field at West. He was a captain for the cross country team and will be a captain for the swimming and diving team.
He’s been competing in triathlons since he was 5 years old and had participated several times at the North Mankato Triathlon, which he hopes will make a return in 2021.
“I really like the triathlon environment and community,” he said. “Everyone is so nice, and everyone wants each other to get better.”
It’s not always easy being a triathlete in a northern state, having to train inside on stationary bikes, treadmills and swimming pools. Deichman doesn’t have a training partner so he must be self-motivated, even when the weather tries to disrupt his schedule.
“It’s a tough battle sometimes, just me and my head,” Deichman said. “There’s no team or anyone to push me. A lot of (the challenge) is mental.”
Now, he has nearly a year to prepare for the world championships. He’s hoping to get “normal” seasons for swimming and diving and track and field at West, then he’ll graduate in May.
He plans to go to college, though he’s not sure where. This summer, when he’s in peak training, he’ll swim for two hours, five days per week, with a run or bike workout mixed in each day.
He has plenty of triathlons scheduled for 2021, all leading up to the world championships in November.
“I’m going to treat the world championships like ay other race,” he said. “All of the other competitions will be good training leading up to the world championships.”
