MANKATO — St. Cloud banged out 15 hits Sunday off a depleted Mankato MoonDogs’ pitching staff in capturing Game 1 of a best of 3 Great Plains playoff series 10-0 at ISG Field.
Not only were the Rox (51-18) aggressive at the plate, right-hander Riley Cornelio was untouchable after the MoonDogs (44-25) recorded their only two hits — a double from shortstop Luke Beckstein along with left fielder Matthew Higgins’ infield single — in the bottom of the first inning. Cornelio fanned 14 and walked two over seven innings.
“I just needed to figure some of my pitches out at the start and get ahead of the hitters,” Cornelio, a product of TCU, said. “We started to slowly tack on some runs and then it gets easy when you’re comfortable.”
After MoonDogs left-hander Owen Boerma got a double play to overcome a three-walk first-inning frame, Beckstein shot a double into the right-field corner in front of a walk to Jack Costello and Higgins’ chopper. However, Cornelio struck out a pair to begin a stretch of retiring 18 of the next 20 ‘Dogs.
St. Cloud tallied two runs in the top of the third when No. 9 hitter Nate Swarts lined a single up the middle and Peter Abinanti sliced an RBI triple off a colliding Higgins and Will Hanafan in the left-center field gap. After a short delay, Brice Matthews drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to center field. Swarts paced the Rox with four hits while Jordan Barth ripped a trio for the winners.
“I felt we battled hard,” Boerma, who allowed five runs on four hits over 4 1/3 innings while striking out six and walking four, said. “I was excited and a little nervous coming in because playoffs are a totally different atmosphere. I really wanted to do well and compete even with the limited roster we have now. I got a great play by my infield and that gave me an adrenaline rush.”
St. Cloud stretched its lead to 7-0 with a five-run, fifth-inning burst that featured run-scoring singles from Otto Kemp, Caleb Ricketts and Justin Kirby. Kemp closed out the scoring in the seventh by smacking a two-run home run over the left-center field fence.
“It’s tough when you’re as short as we are, but the guys went out and competed,” Mankato manager Matt Wollenzin said. “St. Cloud did a good job of keeping guys around and they’re still a great team this late in the season. Unfortunately, we’re not there right now, but the guys we got are out here competing.
“This team has so many great kids and that’s what I am going to remember. There are a lot of personalities and they are all great in the locker room. I feel this is the most talented team I’ve seen here from top to bottom. It’s unfortunate that things have to end like this, but it doesn’t take care of all the great moments we’ve shared this year.”
St. Cloud relief pitcher Bryce Hackett recorded five infield outs and a strikeout over the final two innings. Mankato’s third pitcher of the contest, Caleb Heuertz, tossed two scoreless innings, striking out four and walking none.
“That was one of the best pitching performances I’ve seen this summer,” Higgins, the NWL Co-MVP, said. “Their approach through their lineup is spot on, they don’t try to do too much and go with it. Tomorrow is a new day and all it takes is that one inning to get that spark to win a few games. The hope is not gone, that’s for sure.
“This has been an amazing season. It is one of the best teams I’ve ever been a part of and a lot of that is due to how well everybody gets along. ... It has been a blast.”
The two teams square off Monday in St. Cloud in Game 2.
