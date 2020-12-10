Coming into a showdown with No. 3 Minnesota, the Minnesota State women’s hockey team knew it needed to play a complete game.
The high-powered Gophers are always one of the nation’s deepest teams and quickly can turn even the slightest mental lapses into goals.
On a night where the Mavericks outshot the Gophers 42-28, a late lapse did the Mavericks in, as the Gophers won the WCHA game 5-1 Thursday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
“They don’t need a lot of opportunities to put the puck in the back of the net,” Minnesota State coach John Harrington said.
The Mavericks had no issue skating with the Gophers in the opening period and were intentional when it came to getting pucks on net, outshooting the Gophers 14-6. Late in the period, the Mavericks got a power play but weren’t able to convert.
After MSU goalie Lauren Barbro denied the Gophers’ Catie Skaja on a clean breakaway, Abigail Boreen scored the game’s first goal for the Gophers at 11:03.
In the second, the Mavericks turned those shots on goal into scoring chances as they had countless quality looks around the goal.
Just minutes in, Taylor Gulenchyn nearly found Mariah Gardner all alone in front of the net, but the puck skipped over Gardner’s stick. Kelsey King also had a pair of good looks, including a clean breakaway, but Gophers’ goalie Lauren Bench was up to the task.
“When we get the Grade A chances, we’ve got to be able to finish those,” Harrington said. “I think there were a number of times tonight where we needed to have that happen.”
The Jamie Nelson-Claire Butorac-Sydney Langseth line was impressive yet again, and nearly broke through twice in the second for MSU. Nelson slid a pass just behind Langseth that would have given her a clean look, and Butorac nearly banged home her own rebound several times during a scrum in front of the net.
“They did some good things in that game,” Harrington said of the line. “We saw what we’ve seen since that start of the season.”
The Gophers extended the lead to 2-0 at 2:21 of the third, but MSU answered with it’s lone goal just minutes later at 5:34, when Langseth scored. Assists on the MSU goal went to Nelson and Jessica Kondas.
The stretch that killed the Mavericks came between 9:38 and 10:50 of the third period. Boreen, Grace Zumwinkle and Taylor Heise each scored for the Gophers during that time frame, putting the game out of reach.
“I thought our effort was there. We did what we wanted to try to do and how we wanted to play the game was correct,” Harrington said. “Just have to learn from it and be ready to go tomorrow.”
The Mavericks (1-4) finish the series with Minnesota at 6:07 p.m. Friday at Minneapolis.
