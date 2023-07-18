There’s been some change in the Minnesota State hockey programs lately.
However, it was business as usual Monday, as supporters of Maverick hockey flocked to the annual Dan Meyer Blue Line Club Golf Classic at Mankato Golf Club.
Proceeds from the event help fund a scholarship for both the men’s and women’s programs.
“It’s always exciting what a tremendous job the Blue Line Club does in organizing this,” MSU women’s hockey coach John Harrington said. “It’s so important for the benefit of our two programs. ... They understand that the more interest they get in this, the better off both our programs are going to be.”
There were 150 hole sponsors this year who donated at least $200 to the programs and 145 golfers.
It was new men’s hockey coach Luke Strand’s first time at the event. Strand said he’s getting to know the supporters of Mavericks hockey better with each passing week, and that he’s extremely impressed with the Blue Line Club.
“The number of golfers, the number of sponsors ... it’s a touching place to be at,” Strand said. “All of these friends of the program that have put their best foot forward to serve it — it is impressive.”
Both teams are at the tail end of their summer workout programs, which are a highlight of the preparation process each offseason.
Harrington and Strand aren’t allowed to be on the ice with the players, but important bonds are formed with everyone together.
It’s especially important for new players, as they get a chance to acclimate before official practice starts.
There has been significant roster turnover in both programs.
There’s more continuity in the women’s program with Harrington entering his ninth season at the helm. However, three-year captain Anna Wilgren has transferred to Wisconsin and 2022-23 leading goal scorer Kelsey King transferred to Ohio State.
“You deal with it,” Harrington said of the transfers. “We’re excited about our group. We do have a lot of good young players who, last year because of injuries, probably got a little bit more playing time. That’s going to benefit them.”
Turnover has been the story of the offseason for the men’s program. With a totally new coaching staff, four key players transferring and six transfers joining the program, there’s been a lot of relationship building going on.
“I think the guys that came in pretty quiet at the beginning are now having a voice,” Strand said “I just love that they support each other.”
