Back in seventh grade, playing football seemed like the logical choice for Hunter Meyer.
After all, the Wayzata graduate had played basketball his entire life, and middle school is a typical time to give full-contact football a first try.
Turns out it was also the last.
Meyer, a current student at Bethany Lutheran, broke two bones in his leg playing football that season, an injury that had him in a wheelchair for a period of time. That injury didn’t end Meyer’s “traditional” athletic career, as he continued his basketball career all through high school.
However, while Meyer was injured, he started gaming a lot.
Turns out, gaming was a much better fit than football, as Meyer is now part of the esports team at Bethany Lutheran.
“I never played football again,” Meyer said with a laugh. “Without being injured, I don’t think my video game interest would have sparked to be as big as it is today.”
Meyer acknowledged that esports are still foreign to many, but there’s no denying they’re gaining traction in the United States. According to Bethany Lutheran esports director Lucas Fricke, there are now about 700 college programs throughout the country, and that number keeps rising each year.
At Bethany, the esports team is school-sponsored, so it gets funding just as any of the other athletic teams. Bethany’s team competes in five multiplayer games: League of Legends, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros.
The program at Bethany is in its second season and there is already an on-campus facility the team uses for practice. That facility has been a big help when it comes to recruiting, as Bethany has 30 players on its varsity roster.
“Bethany is completely on board. It’s a rare thing for colleges to have full support from administration when it comes to esports,” Fricke said.
For most of the sports world, the last six months have brought unimaginable challenges. Athletes have missed out on key development time, while many have lost competitions they’ll never get back.
While the esports team at Bethany is school sponsored, esports are not recognized by the NCAA. The esports team has been able to practice and compete during the COVID-19 pandemic, unlike the other athletic teams at Bethany, which compete in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. That league suspended competition until Jan. 1.
Because the NCAA isn’t involved, collegiate play is organized by the gaming companies.
“Thankfully, unlike traditional sports, we’re able to continue competing in esports,” Fricke said. “We’re not tackling each other, or throwing a ball to each other. We’re playing on a computer.”
However, that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been changes. Things are more distanced in the gaming room at Bethany and some players are playing from home.
Meyer, who specializes in League of Legends, has taken a hybrid approach, doing some gameplay in-person and some remotely. There will also be some remote tournaments the team would normally have traveled to.
Short-term, Fricke said the pandemic could hurt college esports, as many schools that were thinking of funding a program may now elect not to. But long-term, more people are gaming than ever, something that bodes well for a sport that may not be as non-traditional as it seems.
“There’s a lot of team aspects that are similar,” Meyer said. “Communication is huge between teammates in whatever game you’re playing.
“As far as from an entertainment standpoint, I think it’s pretty much the same reason people watch video games as regular sports. You’re watching people do something that the average person or yourself can’t do.”
