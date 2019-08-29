WASECA — On paper, Waseca lost plenty and more from last year’s talented team that advanced to the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.
But for those who are back this fall, they believe there’s no reason the Bluejays can’t return to downtown Minneapolis in mid-November.
“We’ve got guys who are hungry,” senior running back/linebacker Denver Daniel said. “Whatever the year, you’ve got to earn it. That’s the mindset everyday.”
The Bluejays, who won 10 games for the first time in school history last year and ended up 11-3, falling to eventual Class AAAA champion SMB (a co-op of St. Paul Academy and Summit School, Minnehaha Academy, Blake and Hope Academy) at state, return four starters on each side of the ball.
Conspicuously absent are graduated Hunter Rodriguez and Malik Willingham, the top passer and receiver, respectively, in program history.
Rodriguez passed for 1,609 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also ran for 1,093 yards and 10 TDs. Willingham caught 43 passes for 861 yards and 13 scores.
Also gone are Hayden Groll and Joe Hagen, who combined for nearly 1,400 rushing yards and 31 total touchdowns.
Lineman Matthew Olsem also graduated. He and Rodruguez are continuing their football careers St. Cloud State.
“We go out of our way to not talk about last year,” coach Brad Wendland said. “We make some analogies here and there … but this year, we’re a different team, there’s no doubt.
“We could be a better team if things go the right way.”
Said senior lineman Josh Rolling: “Someone else always steps up.”
Wendland said the Bluejays have a small but dedicated senior class that could set a good tone early, something that actually took a few weeks to set in last season.
“We have some hard-working, no-nonsense kids,” Wendland said. “I like the demeanor, I like the work ethic, and I like the leadership.”
Daniel rushed for 304 yards and six touchdowns last season.
“He has the potential to have a really good year at what we call the F-back position,” Wendland said.
Junior Tave Ball will also get plenty of carries.
Another junior, Ryan Dufault, takes over at quarterback.
He started at safety last year and “is such a tough competitor,” Wendland said.
Junior receiver Kyreese Willingham is back as a starter.
He had 14 receptions for 293 yards and seven TDs last year.
Senior center Jacob Hertzog also returns from last year.
Wendland expects the defense to be strong with returning ends Marcus Hanson and Andrew Morgan — “I’m glad we don’t have to block them,” he said — along with safety Blake Wendland.
The Bluejays are dropping to Class AAA, which could improve their odds of returning to state.
However, coach Wendland said his team “might be the toughest 3A section in the state” with defending state champion Rochester Lourdes and Stewartville to contend with in Section 1.
Waseca will open the season at home on Thursday against Tri-City United.
