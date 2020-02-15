ST. PETER — Coming into the season, Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey coach Mike Carroll knew his team was young.
With only four juniors and seniors on the roster, it's one of the youngest teams he's ever coached.
That lack of experience hasn't slowed down the Gusties a bit, though, as they currently sit atop the MIAC standings.
They came a step closer to securing Carroll's 15th MIAC title with a 5-2 conference win over St. Benedict on Saturday at the Don Roberts Ice Rink.
"When you're a young team, you wonder at the beginning of the year how things are going to shake," Carroll said. "Our league is getting really tough so we have to come to the rink everyday on game day and be ready for what the other team is going to give us. ... As long as we play hard, we can play with anyone."
The expectations for the program under Carroll are always high, and having a young team doesn't change that.
Along with the 14 conference titles, there have been 42 All-MIAC selections in Carroll's 20 seasons as head coach. His 431 wins are the most in Gustavus history and rank second all-time in Division III.
"When we first started off, we had everything going for us. It's an easy school to recruit to, and we've got a rink on campus," Carroll said of the program's sustained success. "Our expectations are what they are. I've got a good staff, and our players respond. They're good kids, and that's all you can ask for."
While most of the Gusties are young, senior Kristen Cash has played four seasons on varsity.
After being part of MIAC championship teams her freshman and sophomore years, Cash brings a lot of experience to the Gusties.
"Half of them haven't played a season and gone through playoffs," Cash said. "We have a lot of talent. But there comes a time where talent doesn't beat effort, so we all have to work hard."
It didn't take the Gusties long to get going against the Blazers, with freshman Hailey Holland scoring two first-period goals less than two minutes apart.
They added on in the second when Cash scored at 10:10, followed by freshman Molly McHugh at 16:29. Sophomore Jordyn Peterson made it 5-0 at 12:00 of the third.
Gustavus outshot the Blazers 39-16. Sophomore Emilia Helms-Leslie made 12 saves to get the win in goal.
While it's been mostly a smooth ride for Gustavus, Hamline is just a point back heading into the final weekend of conference play.
Two weeks ago, the Gusties tied and lost to the Pipers, but they've won four straight since.
As the playoffs draw closer, Carroll and Cash know the games are all big. The Gusties have hopes of winning not only the MIAC regular season title but also the playoff championship, something that hasn't happened in Cash's career.
"We just have to focus on our defensive zone ... be confident in that and be consistent all over the ice," Cash said. "I think we know that we have the talent and the opportunity to go far."
The Gusties (17-3-2, 13-1-2 in MIAC) play a nonconference game on Tuesday at Wisconsin-Superior. They finish the MIAC slate with series against Bethel, with Friday's game on the road and Saturday's at home.
