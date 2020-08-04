After an entire summer of waiting to find out the fate of their respective seasons, most Division III fall athletes and coaches finally have an answer.
They’re competing in the spring.
While that certainly isn’t ideal, it’s better than nothing. And in a global pandemic, athletes and coaches are happy to take some hope anywhere they can get it.
“It’s still better than some of the high schools and colleges last spring, where they just lost their seasons entirely,” Bethany Lutheran men’s soccer coach Derick Lyngholm said. “We’ll be more than happy to push our’s off if it means we get to play in the spring.”
Last week, the MIAC announced it will postpone football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country and volleyball to the spring. In a similar decision, the UMAC postponed football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball to the spring.
Lyngholm said the NCAA has granted all Division III teams 114 contact days for the school year, and that the men’s soccer program will get rolling with noncontact practices soon after school starts.
For the first two weeks, all practices will be conducted in pods of 10 or less. After that, Lyngholm plans to settle into a fall routine of three practices per week, with a scrimmage on the fourth day.
Out of the 41 players on Bethany’s roster, 35 are expected to be present for the start of school. More than half of Lyngholm’s roster consists of international players, so the delay will actually help some of his players who are struggling to return to the United States.
“The nice thing is, we’re going to be able to practice throughout the winter, and that’s going to be something that’s a little bit different for us in Division III,” Lyngholm said. “Quite frankly, I think we’re looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be a nice change of pace.”
Mankato West graduate and Gustavus Adolphus offensive lineman Tommy Bigaouette said he still doesn’t know the plans for the football team this fall. He expects some form of practice, but doesn’t know how organized those will be, or whether or not there will be contact.
So for now, Bigaouette is staying in shape via sessions at ETS Performance, hoping he’ll get to play his final season of college football.
“I’ve been playing football my whole life, so I’m just used to it being in the fall,” he said. “It’s going to be a big adjustment for it to be in the spring.”
Not playing volleyball for Gustavus this fall is going to be difficult for St. Clair graduate Hailey Embacher. However, she knows this season wouldn’t have been the same, and fully supports the decision to play in the spring.
Embacher expects to practice in the fall, but thinks they will be “strategically scheduled to avoid large groups for a set period.”
“I am hopeful for what the spring season has to offer,” Embacher said. “The best part is being able to be with the team, and I hope that means we will get to play in some volleyball games.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
