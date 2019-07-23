Karson Arrenholz is working two jobs this summer and doing some personal training with aspiring basketball players, trying to earn enough money to pay for graduate school this fall.
That way, he can put all of his attention to concentrate on academics and pursue his lifelong goal of becoming a college basketball coach.
“It’s always been my dream job to coach at the collegiate level,” said Arrenholz, a former player at Minnesota State. “One of the biggest reasons I came here two years ago is because I knew this was a successful program with a good coaching staff. I knew when I was done playing, I would be able to coach somewhere.”
In about a month, Arrenholz will rejoin the Mavericks’ men’s basketball program as a volunteer graduate assistant coach, spending the next season or two learning how to be a college basketball coach from Minnesota State’s Matt Margenthaler and his staff.
“I want to be a jack-of-all-trades because my ultimate goal is to learn as much as I can,” said Arrenholz, a 6-foot-1 point guard who shot 46.0 percent from 3-point range. “Right now, I don’t know anything. I have a lot to learn. I want to understand everyone’s role as thoroughly as possible.”
Margenthaler knew that Arrenholz wanted to be a coach while recruiting him at Sauk Valley Community College. At Minnesota State, Arrenholz was a dependable bench player, competing in 50 games over two seasons, and being recognized for his academic accomplishment. Margenthaler could see Arrenholz transforming into a coach as he went through practices and games.
“He loves the game. He knows the game,” Margenthaler said. “For the last two years, he was always in my office, wanting to get more knowledge. He has the respect of the players because they know his work ethic.”
Knowing he would likely be coaching in the program a year later, he tried to act like a coach while he was playing, helping individuals with skill development and decision-making. He’s hoping that will ease the potential awkwardness of the transition from teammate to coach.
“It’s a little weird,” he said. “I have relationships off the floor with some of these guys so I think it will be good. I can say anything to them and they won’t get upset because they know I’m just trying to help.”
Margenthaler said he will include Arrenholz in all facets of coaching: scouting, recruiting, practices, etc. Once practice begins in September, Arrenholz will lead some individual workouts, then be part of the team practices once the season begins Oct. 15. He’ll be working toward his master’s degree in sports management. It’s a similar career path that current Minnesota State assistant coach Pat Garvin took a few years ago.
“He knows he has to work his way from the ground up,” Margenthaler said. “He has to work hard in a short time, and after that, it’s all about making connections.”
Arrenholz has two bartending jobs, and this month, he held a youth basketball camp at Nicollet, focusing on fundamentals. He’s also doing some personal training twice a week with a handful of older kids in Mankato, doing more intense skill development, which he feels is his strength.
“It’s a lifelong dream of mine that will come true,” Arrenholz said. “My playing career is over, but I’m excited about this next step and learning under this staff. If I can help people, doing a job I love, that would be awesome.”
