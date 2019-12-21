MCKINNEY, TEXAS — At halftime, things looked pretty bleak for the Minnesota State football team.
With 2 minutes to go, the Mavericks had a chance.
What looked, through two quarters, to be a lopsided game ended up being a classic finish.
"I just want to thank my coaches for giving me the opportunity to play football at Minnesota State," senior quarterback Ryan Schlichte said. "I couldn't be prouder of my teammates. We battled to the end."
The Mavericks had 562 yards of offense, nearly erased a 24-point deficit in the second half and lost 48-40 to West Florida in the championship game of the NCAA Division II tournament on Saturday in McKinney, Texas. It was a nervy finish that many might not have expected when West Florida went up 45-21 on the first drive of the third quarter.
Minnesota State came into the national championship with one of the top defenses in Division II, but it was no match for West Florida's prolific passing offense in the first half.
After 15 minutes, the score was tied at 14, tying NCAA record for first-quarter points. By halftime, West Florida led 38-21, breaking the championship game record for points by one team and combined by both teams.
West Florida had 399 yards passing by halftime, setting the record for a full game.
"We saw on film that the quarterback (Austin Reed) had a really good arm," senior linebacker Alex Goettl said. "Their receivers went up and made plays.
"(In the first half), he was able to sit in the pocket and was comfortable, and he was making every throw. In the second half, we made him uncomfortable. But give him a lot of credit. He had a phenomenal game."
Minnesota State had 292 yards of offense, with touchdowns on Schlichte's 38-yard pass to Justin Arnold and Nate Gunn's touchdown runs of 2 and 6 yards.
But a fumble by Gunn in the second quarter and a missed opportunity on fourth down at the 1-yard line in the final minute of the first half stopped valuable scoring opportunities. After the fourth-down stop, the Argonauts drove 99 yards in 38 seconds with Reed throwing a 48-yard TD pass to Quentin Randolph with 18 seconds left in the half.
"I was in shock," coach Todd Hoffner said. "Not scoring the touchdown, and all of a sudden, it's a 17-point game. That was quite a swing, but our guys don't quit."
In the second half, the defense tightened. The Mavericks forced some turnovers to make things interesting. And the offense remained potent.
In the third quarter, Gunn fumbled at the West Florida 6, and after the first defensive stop of the game, Arnold muffed a punt. West Florida turned those mistakes into a 45-12 lead, with a championship-game record sixth touchdown pass.
And the 24-point deficit nearly wasn't enough.
The Mavericks got a couple of turnovers in the third quarter. West Florida had trouble with a punt snap, then dribbled the ball, which Kaleb Sleezer picked up at the 15 and ran in for the touchdown to make it 45-29. The defense then forced a fumble deep in Minnesota State territory, but a couple of sacks thwarted that possession.
After a field goal padded the lead, Cade Johnson made an interception, which he returned to near midfield. Luke Williams's 24-yard field goal made it 48-32, but the Mavericks had a first-and-goal at the 9 and couldn't get the touchdown.
The Mavericks scored on the next possession, with Schlichte passing 7 yards to Shane Zylstra. The two-point pass to Arnold closed the margin to 48-40 with 4 minutes to play.
The defense made one last stop, and the Mavericks took over at their own 20 with 2:21. Schlichte moved the team inside the 20, but a fourth-down pass was incomplete as Zylstra made a dive inside the 5, ending the fantastic rally.
"We left a few plays out there," Zylstra said. "Justin (Arnold) made some phenomenal catches, but I couldn't come up with the last one. I've already apologized to the guys; I wish I could have made that last play. I know it doesn't come down to one play, but right now, it sure feels like it."
Schlichte completed 24 of 39 passes for 309 yards, the second 300-yard game of his career. The quarterback rotation stopped in the fourth quarter as Schlichte was in rhythm.
"We knew we had been down before," Schlichte said. "We have a lot of experienced players. We kept battling. The seniors left it all on the field and did everything we could. In a couple of days, I'll watch the film and see some plays I wish I had back."
Arnold finished with a championship-game record 13 receptions for a career-high 154 yards. Zylstra had 11 catches for 145 yards and a score and now owns almost every single-season and career receiving record at Minnesota State.
The Mavericks finish the season at 14-1, but in the last three seasons, the team's record is 40-3 with two trips to the national semifinals and one championship game.
"We're getting close," Hoffner said. "The first time (in the 2014 championship game) we lost by 13. Tonight, we lost by 8. Maybe next time, we'll win it. I'm really proud of our players."
