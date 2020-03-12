MSHSL sets spectator restrictions

The Minnesota State High School League announced Thursday that state girls basketball and section boys basketball tournaments will be played in front of limited spectators starting Friday due to the COVID-19 situation and that the state adapted floor hockey tournament has been canceled.

The Section 2A and 2AA boys basketball championship games set for Friday have been moved to New Ulm High School with only 90 fans per team admitted based on school-provided lists.

Attendance at state tournaments is now limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and a small number of school-approved spectators of each participating team.

Championship-bracket games will continue to be played, but consolation and third-place games for state girls basketball have been canceled.

Schools will receive information from the MSHSL regarding the process and submission of their list of designated spectators. All designated spectators must present an ID and purchase a ticket to enter the venue.

The Waseca and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball teams are playing at state this weekend. In boys basketball, Mankato East plays Marshall for the Section 2AAA championship tonight at Gustavus Adolphus College with no restrictions.

The MSHSL said it will communicate plans for events held after this weekend, including the state boys basketball tournament at a later date.